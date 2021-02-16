NEWBURY -- Public hearings to consider the installation of a new 24-hour gas station, convenience store and drive-thru coffee shop on Central Street continue this week. Members of the Planning Board have scheduled continuances for two concurrent virtual hearings for Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. Anthony Guba of A.L. Prime Energy has filed applications for both a site plan review and a special permit with the Planning Board. The property at 23 Central St. is owned by Ronald and Edna Pearson.
Critics of the project have expressed concerns about possible traffic implications for the neighborhood -- a topic that the board has been looking at for several months. Opponents also cite the impact interstate highway traffic at all hours will have on their rural neighborhood.
A peer reviewed traffic analysis agreed that “site-related traffic impacts will certainly be noticeable to local residents of Central Street between the I-95 ramps and the site driveways.” However, with no history of crash problems in the area, an anticipated increase in accidents should not be out of proportion to the estimated increases in traffic and will likely not exceed MassDOT statewide or District 4 crash safety evaluation criteria, the report concluded. It did say increases in noise, air quality impacts, and light pollution may be a problem. At a meeting last month, planners expressed varying degrees of concern about the project, and one board member, George Morse, stated that he opposed the plan.
A public hearing on an Open Space Residential Design (OSRD) application known as “Surrey Lane,” located off 105 High Road, is also slated to continue on Wednesday. In December, members of the Planning Board had agreed to ask town counsel to meet with the attorney for DePiero, LLC to dig into whether the proposed yield plan for the 10-unit subdivision is legally compliant. Owners of the 16.31 acre property are Arthur and Sandra Costonis. A continuation of the hearing without discussion was requested by the applicant in Jan.
A new office building and site contractor storage space at 84 Boston Road is the third public hearing continuance the board is scheduled to take up at Wednesday's meeting. The applicant is K & R Construction Company, the owner is Sled Road, LLC, with managers Kevin Whitney and Ryan Greenwich.
Access to the remote meetings is via the Planning Board’s agenda posted at www.townofnewbury.org
