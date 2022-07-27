BYFIELD — The first monetary step toward replacing culverts for the 54-year-old Central Street Bridge took place earlier this week when town officials announced they received $100,000 in state grant money.
The money, according to the town, will go toward designing and engineering replacements for the metal arch culverts, a process that could take up to a year. Once a design is completed, the town will begin applying for additional money to fund construction costs.
Town Manager Tracy Blais said there was no estimate yet on how much the bridge work would cost.
“Phase one (engineering) must be completed first before we will have a project estimate,” Blais wrote in an email. “Until we have that, we cannot apply for the construction funding grants, so no, the money is not lined up for the construction phase of the project.”
The bridge, built in 1968, spans the Parker River and features steel corrugated multiplate arches supported by concrete abutments.
The channel below the bridge has two concrete weirs, one at an inlet and another midway through the channel beneath the structure, according to a Massachusetts Department of Transportation bridge inspection report released after an inspection July 7.
The inspection report states the bridge suffers from “heavy” corrosion and deterioration in vital areas, including the arches, bolts and spring lines.
“The existing culvert is showing signs of rot at the water line, which will undermine the culvert, create sinkholes and eventually compromise the roadway if it is not addressed,” Blais said in a separate statement, adding that Bayside Engineering of Woburn would work with the town.
The town first received word that it was awarded $100,000 from the state’s Municipal Small Bridge Program on July 13.
The Central Street bridge is between the Manter athletic fields and the Byfield fire station.
Blais said she would relay the news about the grant money to the Select Board at its meeting Tuesday.
