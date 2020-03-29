||||
Newbury records first positive COVID-19 case
Obituaries
KIngston, NH - Daniel E. Sielicki, 62, of Kingston and formerly of Newburyport, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Dan was born in Newburyport on January 29, 1958, a son of the late Everett Sielicki and Mary Abbie Souther. Dan worked at …
Brentwood, NH - Laurel Elizabeth (Rutkaus) Abusamra, of Brentwood, NH, was born on May 15, 1947 in Fairfax, Va. to Anthony and Edna (Rubin) Rutkaus. She died unexpectedly on March 5th, 2020 Laurel leaves her beloved husband and daughter, David and Ilse Abusamra, her brother, Michael Rutkaus,…
