NEWBURY — Local officials announced the reopening of the Newbury Public Beach on Plum Island on Thursday morning following test results performed Tuesday that are within the state’s allowable limits.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health Water Testing Program monitors water quality at public beaches to ensure the safety of swimmers and beachgoers. Newbury officials say they will continue to monitor testing results and will provide updated information regarding beach safety as necessary.
Newburyport beaches on Plum Island remain closed.
Indicator organisms, which are specific bacteria that resemble harmful pathogens, are used to predict the presence of these pathogens. In Massachusetts, the presence of Enterococci and E. coli bacteria is monitored in beach waters.
Bacteria can enter beach water through various sources, including stormwater runoff, malfunctioning septic systems, sewer overflows, wildlife and pet waste, and agricultural runoff. Frequent rain, such as has occurred this season, can lead to beach closures, according to the city.
Swimming in contaminated water can lead to gastrointestinal, respiratory, dermatological, eye and ear symptoms, and in some cases, more serious illnesses, the city said in a release. Children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable, according to the state.
