NEWBURY -- Newbury has its first confirmed case of COVID-19. In a press release issued on Saturday, public health agent Deb Rogers, Town Administrator Tracy Blais and Emergency Management Director Michael Reilly reported receiving notification from the state Department of Public Health of the positive test result that morning. They made contact with the resident, who is now in quarantine per DPH orders.
Newbury Public Health officials are conducting contact tracing to identify anyone who has been in close contact with the resident. Once identified, officials will offer guidance and outline DPH guidelines, the release said.
In order to protect the medical privacy rights of the affected individual, no more information will be disclosed, the press release states.
Residents are reminded to continue practicing social distancing by keeping 6 feet from others and to comply with Governor Charlie Baker’s ban on gatherings of more than 10 people. In general, town officials encourage residents to stay away from social gatherings or groups altogether right now.
Town Offices remain closed to the public and Town Office employees will continue working remotely when possible. Residents should plan to conduct business with the town by email, telephone or online. Visit the town webpage (www.townofnewbury.org) for more information.The Newbury Town Library and all recreation fields and parks also remain closed.
The Newbury Fire and Police Departments are staffed and prepared to respond to any and all emergency situations. First responders may arrive on scene wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). If at all possible, callers for emergency service should advise the dispatcher if anyone in the residence has been required to self-quarantine or is exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
“You may be asked to meet the first responders outside your home, if possible,” the release states. “ We ask that residents do not dial 9-1-1 for questions or concerns about COVID
