NEWBURY — Local resident Erin Connors will be running the Boston Marathon this spring in support of the National Braille Press and braille literacy.
Connors joins Boston resident Katie Carvalho who has commited to run the marathon on behalf of NBP.
“We are thrilled to have Erin back with us to participate in this year’s Boston Marathon and welcome Katie to this year's team,” said Brian MacDonald, president of National Braille Press. “We look forward to cheering them on as they run the 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Back Bay.”
In preparation for the 127th Boston Marathon, to be held April 17, Connors and Carvalho are training in addition to raising funds to support all of NBP’s literacy programs including the distribution of the free ReadBooks. The ReadBooks braille book bags contain essential braille introductory material for children and their parents, the Children's Braille Book Club, and the book-of-the-month club. Only 28% of blind children have access to reading materials for pleasure reading and Erin and Katie are working to raise that percentage through the miles they run and the money they raise.
Connors is a five-time NBP Marathon Team member, a National Braille Press Trustee and is an associate director at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. After joining NBP’s Board of Trustees in 2019, she saw the dedication and commitment that NBP provides to the blind and visually impaired community.
“Braille is literacy. My first job after college was working in the blind community, where I met Joe Quintanilla. I started running as a guide for Joe, ran the Vision5K, and ran on behalf of NBP for the first time in 2013. Excited to continue raising awareness for this important cause,” Connors said.
National Braille Press is a non-profit braille publisher and producer of braille products. NBP creates products and programs to support braille literacy in the blind community and to provide access to information that empower blind people to actively engage in work, family, and community. For more information visit www.nbp.org
