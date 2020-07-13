Newbury Residents get a gift of love

NEWBURY – A daughter’s love for her parents has resulted in a gift for the whole community.
This spring, lifelong resident Barbara Rogers donated a maintenance-free bench for outside Newbury Town Library. A plaque attached to it reads, “Given in memory of Dot & Dick Cunningham by their daughter Barb.”
Rogers said she got the idea for donating the bench during regular stints babysitting for her grandchildren. She liked to take the children to the playground adjacent to the library but noticed there was no place for adults to sit while the children played.
“It was an easy decision to make that the library needed the bench and it needed to be in memory of my parents,” she said.
Rogers described her mother as an avid reader who worked for the library and served as secretary for the Friends of Newbury Town Library.
Director Jean Ackerly recalled that one of Dot Cunningham’s jobs was to cover books that came to the library.
“This was when very few books came from the publisher with plastic book jackets as they do now,” Ackerly said.
Dick Cunningham served as constable and animal control officer. He also volunteered his time to the community in numerous other ways.
“I was here for quite awhile before I realized that Dot and Dick were a couple,” Ackerly said. “Dick Cunningham, of course, was our resident historian for many years and helped a great many people trace their roots in the Kathryn Brown Room.”
The room houses the library’s local history collection, including town histories, genealogies, vital statistics, maps and other local resources. Prior to the state pandemic emergency, it was also used for workshops and meetings of eight people or fewer.
The Library Genealogy Club meets there monthly, but like many committees and groups in town these days, it is now convened online via the Zoom platform.
“The Kathryn Brown Room was of special interest to them both because of their love of local history and genealogy,” Rogers said.
“We are very grateful to Barbara Rogers for donating the bench in honor of her parents,” Ackerly said. “Barbara chose it herself and it is a lovely bench for parents to keep an eye on their children while at the playground.”
The bench, purchased from Barco Products in llinois, is made from recycled plastic. It’s fade resistant and has a 50-year guarantee against breakage. Rogers stressed that it was important to her that her gift would not require any maintenance by the town.
