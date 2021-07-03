NEWBURY -- Residents unhappy over a plan to reopen the Larkin Road bridge want to register their complaints, but figuring out just where at Town Hall to bring their concerns has proved challenging.
Members of the Planning Board were confronted at their last meeting by two residents speaking on behalf of many others present about their opposition to a planned repair of the bridge, which connects Newbury to Georgetown.
The Planning Board was hearing a report by member Leslie Matthews at the time -- about a Select Board meeting held the night before. Matthews, who is liaison to the Select Board, informed her colleagues that after listening to residents for well past the 15 minutes allocated for public comments, town leaders told a large group of concerned residents they should bring their concerns about the proposed repair to the Planning Board.
“The Planning Board didn’t have any involvement in this process, so I'm not sure how we’d be involved now,” Chair Peter Paicos said to Matthews.
“That has to really be made clear to them because it was completely unclear at last night’s meeting,” Matthews responded.
Larkin Bridge was closed over a decade ago when it was deemed unsafe for vehicles after the Wheeler Brook culvert failed. Over the years, the residents have enjoyed the peace and quiet of living on their dead-end sides of the bridge – Larkin Road in Newbury and Parish Road in Georgetown.
But now, John Colantoni of Livingston Development Corp. is seeking to build Parish Commons, a 10-unit Open Space Residential Development at 66 Parish Road for which the Georgetown Planning Board has granted a special permit and OK’d the development plan. The property is entirely in Georgetown, but access to the new development would be via Larkin Road in Newbury. This will require repairing the bridge and replacing the failed culvert.
Georgetown Town Planner John Cashell notes that the decision to replace the culvert rests entirely with Newbury officials because Georgetown has no authority to order infrastructure improvements in another municipality. Although officials from the two towns are working together on a possible future culvert replacement, “right now, there is no established timeframe for the start of construction nor are the necessary inter-community easement agreements” in place.
“The work also involves Georgetown municipal water and electric services being provided for the future residents of Parish Commons,” Cashell added. Replacement of the culvert has been assigned as “an offsite improvement” by the Georgetown Planning Board, he said.
“No one knew the development was happening, no one knew the culvert was happening,” Katie Londergan said when she and around 20 others from the Larkin/Parish Road neighborhood approached the Select Board about their concerns last week. “Planning Board sent us to you,” said one resident from the back of the 2nd floor hearing room of the Town Offices.
When the group approached the Planning Board on May 19, planners said that the Open Space Residential Development application for this project is currently before Georgetown officials, and there’s not much Newbury can do about it. However, Town Planner Martha Taylor stressed that Select Board approval is needed for any work conducted in Newbury’s right-of-way.
Along with husband Justin, Londergan organized an online petition aiming to maintain the safe and peaceful condition of their road. They cited concerns about a possible reduction to home values and tax revenues, and impacts to wetlands and wildlife, including endangered species. To date, the document has garnered 250 signatures.
“It is boggling our collective minds ... what is going on for the town of Newbury that you are entertaining (reopening) this bridge ... the people involved in this in Georgetown ... we don’t support their agenda and we don’t want you supporting their agenda,” said Justin Londergan at the Select Board meeting.
“We are all very aware of what you guys are saying and we’re not taking it lightly. We are not taking an antagonistic view,” said Select Board member Geoff Walker.
“I just want to be abundantly clear that this developer is not going to be allowed to do any work in Newbury until he has met a certain criteria,” said Select Board Chair Alicia Greco. The Planning Board sets the criteria. When the road is ready to be cut, abutters will be notified. In the meantime, residents should put all questions and comments into emails to Greco’s board.
When Planning Board Chair Peter Paicos attempted to tell those attending his meeting that the topic wasn’t on the agenda, one resident said, “Respectfully sir, we were directed to you last night.”
“It’s not that I don’t want to talk about it, I just have to do it in the appropriate manner,” said Paicos, encouraging them to request the topic be added to a future agenda.
“I think there needs to be some clarification. My understanding is that It’s not something in the Planning Board’s jurisdiction,” said Taylor.
“We continue to get tremendously muddled advice from the top down. But last night in no uncertain terms (the Select Board) put it on you. Whether right or wrong -- they directed us to come here,” one abutter said.
