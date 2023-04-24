NEWBURY — The first of a two-part approval process to fund a new $11.8 million Town Hall at 25 High Road is on the agenda for Tuesday's annual Town Meeting. To proceed with the project, the much-debated plan requires two votes to pass, first at Tuesday's meeting (April 25) and again at the polls on May 9.
Voters are slated to gather at 7 p.m. at Newbury Elementary School, 63 Hanover St to consider 21 requests on the annual warrant, including a $23.4 million operating budget for fiscal year 2024; $150,000 to replace an additional 10,000 square feet of the Newbury Elementary School roof– a multi-year project anticipated to take eight years to complete; and $72,645 to replace a dump truck that the Public Works Department uses on a daily basis.
The police department seeks $50,000 to upgrade patrol pistols, long guns, and tritium night sites with stream light flashlights; $11,000 to buy traffic calming solar-powered speed signs and $13,500 for flashing crosswalk beacon systems to assist in safer crossing at Hanover, Elm and School Street.
Two back-to-back warrant articles (17 and 18) which are both related to the proposed Town Hall building project, have received mixed support from the Select Board. If approved, Article 17 would transfer $1 million into the Town Hall Project Account, created to offset the cost of the municipal bonding and lessen the impact on taxpayers. Money in the account comes from unexpended funds and project balances. If the transfer is approved, the account’s new balance would hold $5.6 million.
Article 18, which needs a two-thirds majority, would authorize borrowing the remainder of the $11.8 million price tag needed to design, construct, furnish, and equip the new center. The dollar figure also includes costs associated with demolishing the former Town Hall on the same site.
A simple majority vote on a debt exclusion tax override vote on the town ballot next month is also required. “If the override doesn’t pass at the polls, this project doesn’t go forward,” stresses Finance Committee Chair Erica Jacobsen. The bond note could run for up to 30 years, with an initial estimated annual payment of $475,000 annually.
Select Board Chairperson Alicia Greco, Vice Chairperson J.R. Colby, and Geoff Walker favor both articles, but colleague Gerry Heavey voted no and Dana Packer abstained.
In a recent letter to The Daily News of Newburyport, Greco wrote that the potential taxpayer impact would be less than $120 per year on the average property valued at $638,862. The plan addresses traffic issues at Morgan Avenue; provides essential –and legally required– storage space; and expanded meeting room space for all municipal boards and committees. The proposed energy-efficient building would meet current and long-term programming needs, Greco noted.
Purchasing the current Town Hall space on Kent Way, entering into a long-term lease, or extending the current lease are other alternatives suggested. To that end, opponents have repeatedly asked for cost comparisons of the various options so voters can decide which choice is best. Looming building projects for Triton Regional Middle/High School, Whittier Vocational Technical High School, and Newbury Elementary School have some leery of approving a new building project at this time. Triton officials anticipate hearing about the district’s application for funding from the Massachusetts School Building Authority in December.
"Biblically it's taught there's a time and place for everything: in this case, I submit fiscal priority dictates now is not the time, and common sense dictates the corner of High and Morgan is not the place, for the override funding of a new town hall: Newbury can do better,” said vocal opponent Jack Rybicki when reached over the weekend.
Tuesday’s meeting opens with a citizen’s petition submitted by Annah Powers of 32 Main St and others which proposes a change to the state flag and seal to better reflect a desire for more harmonious and respectful relations with the state’s indigenous people. If the resolution is endorsed at Newbury Town Meeting, it is forwarded to state legislators for consideration.
Voters at Town Meeting will check in via new computer tablets aimed at speeding up the check-in process. Election officials enter the first few letters of the voter's name or scan a barcode on the back of the person’s driver's license. No information from the scanned license is retained. Now any election officer can assist a voter at the check-in table.
