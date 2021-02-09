NEWBURY — The town saw a 72.5% reduction in positive COVID-19 cases last week compared to the previous 14-day period, Police Chief John Lucey Jr. told the Select Board on Tuesday.
As of Thursday, the state moved Newbury from the high-risk "red" category to the "green" category. Out of 1,045 COVID-19 tests administered over the 14-day period, 18 were positive. That's a 1.72% positive test rate.
The town is waiting for COVID-19 vaccines to arrive from the state. Once they arrive, the town is prepared to distribute them to residents ages 75 and older as part of Phase 2, Group,1 of the state vaccine rollout.
The vaccination clinics will take place at Page Elementary School in West Newbury each Saturday and Sunday for as long as necessary to distribute all of the vaccines, Lucey said.
He added that officials should know more about the arrival of vaccines by Friday or Monday, "so it's that imminent that we should be getting this and moving forward."
Updates on vaccine distribution will be posted on the town's website and social media. Residents who are eligible for this phase can also dial 211 to register for an appointment.
Town Hall remains closed to the public. Town employees, who have been working remotely for a few months, will be able to return to their offices Feb. 16.
Also during the meeting Tuesday, Town Administrator Tracy Blais clarified some history about the transfer station, saying she realizes it has been a popular topic to discuss lately.
For the past three years or so, the town has worked under expired contract terms with G. Mello Disposal Corp.
In 2012, the town found possible irregularities with the operation of the transfer station. Blais even spent a few weeks working at the facility, learning more about its operations.
"There were indeed some inconsistencies and it was apparent that the rules were not being adhered to at that time," she said.
Town officials considered changes and decided to move to a pay-as-you-throw model. The state Department of Environmental Protection fully supported the move and helped officials with the transition. This is when the town contracted with G. Mello Disposal Corp.
"Since then, they've proven to be a very reputable vendor, providing a service that benefits our residents at no cost to the town," Blais said.
After five years, the town proposed a new contract, but G. Mello did not agree to the deal.
"At that time, the recycling market had turned and many other communities begun charging fees for the disposal of recyclable materials," Blais said. "The Newbury Board of Health did not want residents to have to pay for recycling and did not allow G. Mello to charge for this service."
Though G. Mello did not commit to another contract, the trash collection service offered to continue operating under the expired contract terms.
The town could have sought a new manager for the transfer station, but this was difficult due to the small size of the operation, the age of the equipment and the little revenue produced, Blais said.
Other options included an override for the town to take over the facility, which would bring curbside trash pickup to everyone or an abandonment of the transfer station altogether. That would cause residents to seek other vendors or community transfer stations.
Instead, town officials chose to continue working with G. Mello under expired contract terms.
"Working under an expired contract is by no means a best practice and I, absolutely, would rather have our agreement contractually bound, but there are, indeed, times where you simply need to be practical and I think this is one of those instances," Blais said.
