NEWBURY — The Select Board appointed Alicia Greco as its first female chair Tuesday.
The board voted 4-0 for Greco, who was previously vice chair, to replace JR Colby. Geraldine Heavey abstained from voting.
Colby was named vice chair in a 3-2 vote with Heavey and Michael Doyle opposed.
Doyle said the board should mix it up and allow him to be vice chair.
Greco said she was disappointed in Doyle's treatment of her lately, and Colby agreed. Doyle argued that he did not appreciate her treatment of him.
Geoffrey Walker asked for the board to give Greco a chance to "be inclusive and transparent" as chair.
Walker was reappointed as clerk in a 4-1 vote with Doyle opposed.
During his emergency management update to the board, police Chief John Lucey said of the 805 COVID-19 tests administered over the past two weeks, 0.87% of them were positive.
With recent news that the state is lifting all COVID-19 restrictions, Lucey recommended that all town offices and Newbury Town Library reopen June 1.
Additionally, all town meetings will likely return to in-person settings July 1, he said.
Town Administrator Tracy Blais said businesses that added patios and expanded outdoors amid the pandemic may keep them through Aug. 15. Beyond that, business and restaurant owners will need permission from the local licensing authority to keep those patios and expansions.
"There is legislation pending to further extend beyond that, but we wanted to let them know that if they're interested in extending, they can do it through the town directly," she said.
