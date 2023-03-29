NEWBURY — Three candidates are interested in two seats on the Select Board, but only two names will appear on the annual town ballot.
Byfield resident Leslie Matthews was informed Thursday that a problem with her nomination papers meant her name would not be included with incumbent J.R. Colby and William DiMaio on the ballot May 9.
Town Clerk Gretchen Girard, in a letter obtained by The Daily News, gave three reasons why the candidate’s nomination papers were rejected, citing state law to support her decision.
Girard pointed out that the candidate did not obtain her nomination papers from the town clerk and failed to check a box on the document indicating her acceptance of the nomination. Finally, Girard noted that the papers Matthews submitted were “not exact copies” as required by law.
“You have the option of pursing a write-in campaign if you so choose,” Girard’s letter reads.
Matthews said she plans on doing just that.
“I’m not going to back down,” the 25-year town resident said. “The people of Newbury need someone who thinks independently and doesn’t stay in lockstep with the rest of the Select Board.”
In an interview Tuesday, Girard said Matthews was the only candidate not to follow nomination procedures.
“If she had followed the appropriate processes like everyone has to follow when they file nomination papers, that wouldn’t have happened,” Girard said.
But Matthews said any missteps she may have made were influenced by mistakes and misinformation she received from town officials.
Despite her name not being on the ballot, Matthews was invited to appear at a candidates forum May 1 hosted by the Council on Aging.
If elected, Matthews vowed to be open, approachable and transparent.
“It’s not about what I want, it’s about what the people want,” she said.
Matthews, a Planning Board member for the past four years, acknowledges the decision to jump into the Select Board race was “last minute” and stemmed from observations she made as the land-use panel’s liaison to the Select Board.
She thinks town leaders are stifling community participation at their meetings. Despite including “citizens concerns” as a regular agenda item, the board rarely answers questions from the community, she said.
Even as a liaison from another elected board, Matthews has trouble receiving responses to her queries or comments.
With the deadline for submitting nomination papers looming the following week and the town clerk’s office closed for the weekend, Matthews said she printed the nomination paper form off the town’s website March 17.
A portion at the bottom where the town’s three registrars sign off was missing from the printout. Over the next few days, she set about obtaining more than 40 signatures in support of her candidacy and returned the papers to the clerk’s office before the 5 p.m. deadline on March 21.
Girard was out sick that day, so Matthews made sure the person working in the office was aware that she had printed her papers from her home computer.
At 5:48 p.m. that same day, Matthews said she received a confirmation email from the clerk’s office stating,” I just want to let you know that all of your signatures have been certified and you are all set to go.”
The following day, she received an email with a draft of the ballot to review and confirm for accuracy, which she immediately did.
But on the afternoon of March 24, Matthews said the clerk’s office notified her there was “a problem with my nomination papers and that my name did not qualify for the ballot … Town Clerk also informed me that she was out sick on Tuesday so she was not in her office for certification and had left it up to the assistant town clerk.”
“There are only four people in town who have the authority to certify nomination papers – the town clerk and the three registrars because they work under the town clerk,” Matthews said.
She was informed that Girard had been in touch with town counsel “and was told that the way the papers stand, they were not valid.”
But Matthew insists that when she dropped the papers off at 2:24 p.m. on March 21, she specifically asked if there was anything else she needed to do to qualify for inclusion on the ballot.
That was the time to point out the need to check off the small acceptance box at the bottom of the page or to note that three lines for the registrars to sign off on were missing, Matthew said.
If candidates must obtain nomination papers directly from the town clerk, then why was there a printable version of the document available on the town’s website? she asked.
Matthews said she discovered on Monday that the online version was now deleted.
“Apparently, errors in the town clerk’s office are OK, but missteps by a resident just seeking to serve the community are not,” Matthews said.
After spending the past weekend reviewing relevant state law, Matthews believes mistakes were made in the clerk’s office and that Girard has the discretion to be flexible in the interest of fair elections.
Although disappointed with how things were handled, Matthews said she hopes it can serve as “a lesson learned.”
