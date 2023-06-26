NEWBURY — With an inevitable increase in summer outdoor activities on Plum Island comes a demand from local residents for more respect from visitors for the place they call home.
At a recent Select Board meeting, town officials heard complaints about too many cars and other annoyances in a beach parking lot on Northern Boulevard as well as too much loud music blaring uninvited into homes from a popular eatery.
In both cases, the board agreed to hold off on making a decision until owners of the parking lot and the restaurant have a chance to give their perspective at the next Select Board meeting July 27.
Thomas Ryan’s efforts to secure a business license for his new parking lot, Plum Island Beach Walk LLC at 49 Northern Blvd, met with considerable pushback from neighbors.
The lot, which formerly operated as Wheelhouse Parking, is nonconforming with its use as a parking lot previously grandfathered. A business license was last issued for Geraldine Dore Trust in 2022. When Dore died in 2021, her heirs inherited the property.
Several people who live in the neighborhood expressed opposition.
“We deal with 50 to 60 cars every Saturday and Sunday racing up and down,“ said Christopher Smith of 16th Street, adding that as many as 60 vehicles park there on summer weekends.
“That’s dangerous,” he said, noting that with neighborhood children frequently on the street, it’s a real safety concern – not to mention a hygiene concern created by thoughtless beachgoers leaving their trash behind.
Another resident doesn’t allow his visiting grandchildren to ride their bikes on the street in that area on Saturdays and Sundays. There are no trash receptacles, no bathrooms and no designated handicapped spot – which is a legal requirement, he noted.
Cars are making three-point turns in neighboring driveways “all day long,” he claimed. People bang on his door and those of others living adjacent to the lot, offering to pay to park on their land.
Resident Alan Romano described it as an annual “nightmare” with people changing into bathing suits out in the open, trash left in the streets, and the road to his home frequently blocked by traffic and parked cars.
“This property is not owner occupied,” he said. “(The owner) goes somewhere else to sleep quietly at night. We, the neighbors, have to deal with it. That’s what’s frustrating.”
Select Board Chairperson Alicia Greco agreed that the issues raised by abutters are legitimate. But the town’s building inspector and attorney told her that under state law, the Select Board has few options as long as the license has not lapsed for two or more consecutive years,.
She added that according to the Registry of Deeds, nothing restricts the use of property.
“According to town counsel, as of today, we have no authority,” Greco said.
Board member Dana Packer proposed tabling the request until issues pertaining to prior licensing for the spot can be sorted out with the town clerk and Ryan.
“There’s just too many question marks on this one,” colleague Leslie Matthews said.
Police Chief Patty Fisher said police will investigate the complaints and then report back to Town Administrator Tracy Blais on a potential cease-and-desist order for Ryan’s lot. Greco will add it to the meeting agenda for July 27.
Meanwhile, if Ryan opens the parking lot for business, he is doing so without a proper license.
An application to renew an entertainment license at the Sunset Club, 4 Old Point Road, was tabled after several residents voiced complaints. The license would allow for music Sunday through Saturday until 8 p.m.
In a letter to the board, Kevin Hunt of 10th Street detailed several hours of music from a reggae-rap band at the restaurant over Memorial Day weekend that registered 74 decibels from 300 yards away on 10th Street.
“Similar bands have been there before and the results are always loud and annoying,” he said.
Resident Jerry Shapiro said he liked the music, but agreed it was too loud.
“We don’t want to have to compete every single night of the week in the summertime with noise that’s going to disrupt our lives – and we shouldn’t have to,” he said. “Is it really necessary to have music seven nights a week?”
Resident Patrick Shea, owner of CK Pearl in Essex and Decklyn’s in Gloucester, explained that from a restaurateur’s point of view, a seven-days-a-week option makes sense.
Wedding receptions and other similar high-paying events are more affordable – and lately often more available – during the week. It’s not about music seven days a week, it’s about the option to hold a nonweekend event from time to time, Shea said.
“I’m not here to defend anything, I just want to bring an insight into why a restaurant owner might ask for it seven days a week,” Shea said.
Hunt suggested repositioning the bands 180 degrees to face the bridge “and not into neighborhood yards and ears.” He also favored only permitting acoustic music and limiting the days music is allowed – or even disallowing music altogether.
The club could install a structure of three walls and a ceiling to push sound toward the bridge.
“Even without music, we hear the crowd talking, the kids screaming all the time, especially with a south wind,” the letter states.
