NEWBURY — The Select Board voted on Tuesday to continue discussing possible solutions to the widespread Comcast service problem among town residents at its meeting Aug. 10.
Four board members attended the meeting, including Chair Alicia Greco, Gerry Heavey, JR Colby and Geoffrey Walker. Michael Doyle joined the meeting via Zoom.
The live broadcast station in Newbury, Channel 9, has a quality of service that is “intermittent at best,” according to Greco.
Matt Cooper, the town's IT director, spoke to the board to provide insight on the problem's cause.
“When everything existed over in 25 High Road, our center for recording, and our center for broadcast, in the same building connected by maybe 50 feet of cable, there was nothing that would get in the way of getting things from point of recording to point of transmission,” he said.
The equipment providing the service moved from 25 High Road to the town offices at 12 Kent Way, which is where the Select Board meetings take place. The board meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
Cooper said the plan was to move all the equipment back to 25 High Road, but due to high costs of moving the equipment, 12 Kent Way remains the central point of service.
“We’re trying to use a Comcast connection at either site to push the transmission for the recording from here to the transmission at 25 High Road, which then supplies both the Comcast central office as well as the livestream, and the video on demand for everyone who is tuning into this online, which we are getting an increasing number of,” he said.
Each week, the meetings are available to the public through Zoom. The increase in the number of people online slows the service, according to Cooper.
Doyle said he has had trouble streaming Comcast in his home.
“I only had two hours yesterday and I spent an hour and a half figuring out Comcast on TV because there are major problems with Comcast in this neighborhood,” he said.
Cooper proposed several solutions, but board members voiced concern about the cost.
Heavey said because there is a “PEG” account – meaning public, educational and governmental access channels — with $600,000 in it, there should be no problems with Comcast service. PEG funds are accumulated through a 3% fee charged to Comcast and Verizon users.
“To me, having these problems when we have that much money that we are not spending is absolutely inexcusable because people who can’t come to the meetings and want to watch it, they want to watch it live,” she said.
One of the main solutions Cooper proposed involves installing smaller infrastructure throughout town to speed up transmission, which would help residents stream the meetings. Other solutions involved moving equipment, installing fiber-optic cable, and increasing the bandwidth for transmissions.
Colby said he did not see the need to stream meetings when people are able to attend in person.
“Some people, including myself, think the live meetings might not always be a positive because it stops people from coming and engaging,” he said.
In the public comment portion of the meeting, residents raised concerns about reopening the Larkin Road bridge to vehicles. More than 200 residents signed a petition to postpone the plan.
This issue, along with Cooper’s proposed solution to the Comcast service issue, was added to the agenda for the next meeting Aug. 10.
