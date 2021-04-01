NEWBURY — The Select Board finalized the town warrant Tuesday night ahead of the election May 11, including a $21.5 million budget — a 2.5% increase over the current operating budget.
The budget, which covers expenditures and salaries in each department, includes $2.5 million for general government, $3.1 million for public safety, $10.9 million for education, $1.4 million for public works, $353,132 for human services, $373,410 for culture and recreation, $1 million for debt service and $1.9 million for benefits.
Other proposed appropriations include $100,000 to be added to the stabilization fund, $200,000 to fund other post-employment benefits, $25,000 for stormwater management purposes and $278,616 for the ambulance enterprise fund.
There are also proposals to transfer $100,000 from the stabilization fund to make repairs to the Newbury Elementary School roof, $90,000 from free cash to construct a basketball court at the Central Street Recreation Area, and $95,050 from the receipts reserved cable television PEG access special revenue fund for the support of PEG access service and programming.
The warrant features a citizen petition to change the date that the town celebrates Halloween. If approved, trick-or-treating would take place the first Saturday after Oct. 31, unless Oct. 31 falls on a Saturday, in which case it would be held that day.
There are proposed efforts to build up the Town Hall project account with transfers of $6,472 from the receipts reserved for appropriation account, $574,423 from the overlay surplus account and $1.5 million from free cash.
Other articles seeks to update bylaws, such as one that would amend Chapter 460 of the Acts of 2008 to change the title "Board of Selectmen" or "selectmen" to "Select Board." This is a change the board has already made, but the bylaws do not yet reflect that.
The annual Town Meeting is April 27 at 7 p.m. in the Triton Regional High School auditorium, 112 Elm St., Byfield.
Early in-person voting will take place at Town Hall during normal business hours: Monday, May 3, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, May 4, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, May 5, and Thursday, May 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday, May 10, 8 a.m. to noon.
Mail-in ballots must be requested in writing and include the voter’s name, address, date of birth and signature. Ballots will be mailed to applicants as soon as the town receives them, which will likely be about April 14, according to the town clerk. Applications must be received by May 5 at 5 p.m.
Ballots can be returned to the town clerk’s office by mail, in person or to the official ballot box at Town Hall, 12 Kent Way.
Polling hours for the election May 11 are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Firefighters Memorial Hall, 3 Morgan Ave., for Precinct 1 and Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St., for Precinct 2.
The full town warrant will soon be posted at www.townofnewbury.org.
