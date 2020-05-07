NEWBURY — Many voters are now casting their ballots by mail for the annual town election June 19. Incumbent selectmen JR Colby and Damon Jespersen are being challenged by Charles Bear, Geraldine Heavey and Jack Rybicki.
The candidates were recently asked why voters should pick them.
Charles Bear
Age: 67
Residency: 67 years
11 years as selectman; lost to Mike Doyle in 2019.
“Several people asked me to run. I take a community approach and will gladly do another term if that’s what voters decided. I was a firefighter for 37 years, two years as chief; constable; veteran services representative; and chairman of COA Triad and Land Sale committees. As selectman, I’ll bring quiet, steady leadership. Every road in town will be paved; then we’ll start on sidewalks.”
On his relationship with Doyle, Bear said, “I’ve worked with lots harder people to get along with. Mike and I grew up together. He listens to what I have to say because he knows I’m reasonable."
JR Colby
Age: 39
Residency: 39 years
Five years as selectman, two years as chairman.
"I hope people vote for me because my integrity and toughness shines through when the going gets rough. I’m hard but fair. Rules should be the same for everyone. Newbury needs the stability and professionalism of our young incumbents now more than ever. I’m an independent thinker and a conservative spender. Results include: AAA bond rating; healthy cash reserves; best roads in the county; a police building project under construction and on budget; strong partnerships with municipal staff and other town officials. I support a gated, unpaved emergency evacuation route on Plum Island in the event of a major dune breach."
Geraldine Heavey
Age: 68
Residency: Nine years
An attorney who spent 14 years as an alderman in Melrose.
“The time for petty bickering, disrespect and divisiveness is over. We’ve real challenges before us and it’s long past time to pull together and get to work. I come with no agenda beyond securing safety, prosperity and long-term success of our community. I’ll focus solely on leveraging my experience, energy and total commitment to represent the best interests of Newbury residents. I ask for your vote to sow the seeds of respect, transparency and dignity on our board.”
Heavey was also an Essex County assistant district attorney, Shawmut Bank trust officer, and is the Newbury Garden Club president.
Damon Jespersen
Age: 42
Residency: 42 years
Six years as selectman, two as vice chairman.
“As a lifelong resident, I care deeply about Newbury. I value honesty, being prepared, and listening to all sides – then deciding. I’ve prioritized fiscal responsibility, ecological soundness and long-term planning. In my six years as selectperson, I’ve pushed for a solution to our 40B housing issue, developed a revenue-generating plan for solar on the landfill, and initiated the shift to LED streetlights, saving the town $60,000 annually. We’ve also implemented a strict fiscal plan, resulting in an AAA bond rating and roads that are the envy of the Northeast. I hope to continue to serve my community.”
Leo “Jack” Rybicki
Age: 57
Residency: 26 years
Volunteer for Council on Aging, Triton schools and Recreation Committee.
“I am asking citizens of Newbury for their votes and a participatory willingness to engage also for if elected selectman, I promise to be the tireless leader in regaining an accessible, responsible, fair, balanced and approachable town government which earnestly values listening at every level. With active citizen support, I will always promote open analysis while sharing current input on operations and issues facing taxpaying Newbury citizens, and we by mutually achieved decisions will proudly build brick by brick a Newbury town respectful of the present, planning for the future, and protective of our past.”
The deadline to register to vote is June 5. For information about registering to vote or applying for an early voting ballot: www.townofnewbury.org/.
