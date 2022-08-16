NEWBURY — After decades of calling Newbury Elementary School home, the Council on Aging’s Senior Center recently moved to its new, yet not permanent, location – the municipal office complex off Kent Way.
It is believed the new space will allow for expanded programs and more privacy for people coming to speak to staff about their specific needs or those of an aging relative, COA Director Cindy Currier said.
The newly renovated center, in Suite 100 at 12 Kent Way in the Byfield section of town, offers a reception area; a large gathering room for programs and presentations; a smaller activity room; a private room with a computer and phone for consultations; a kitchen to prepare and serve meals; and office space for staff.
A formal open house with refreshments is planned for Oct. 18 from 2 to 6 p.m., but Currier invited residents to stop by the new digs if they are visiting the municipal offices before then.
“I really want people to come in and get a feel for it,” she said.
The COA plans to stay on Kent Way until the town finds a permanent place to locate the Senior Center. A town seal will soon mark the entrance door, the director noted.
Currier, who began her tenure in Newbury about two years ago, said the first-floor space was renovated using Newbury’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. The ARPA, adopted in March 2021, provides communities with federal aid to respond to the public health and economic impacts created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a meeting last month, the COA discussed the possibility of spending $92,000 in remaining or anticipated ARPA funding to offset the $175,000 price tag to replace the aging COA van with a new vehicle that has state-of-the-art disability accommodations – including a ramp in the back.
The plan is to target a $68,000 grant from the state Executive Office of Public Services and a $15,000 contribution from the Friends of Newbury COA.
The new space allows for more activities, and the center’s four-member staff welcomes suggestions.
Geared for residents ages 60 and up, the Newbury COA continues to provide tried and true favorites such as painting workshops; exercise, yoga and stretching classes; and bingo. Many seniors take advantage of the weekly van trips to shopping areas, restaurants and medical facilities, along with other outings.
A workshop on the art of mindfulness, a lesson on homemade greeting cards, an ice cream sandwich social, and a live animal presentation reflect the variety of expanded offerings. Newburyport Bank presented a program geared to keeping seniors safe from scams; an attorney specializing in elder law, wills and trusts is scheduled for September.
With COVID 19 restrictions continuing to be lifted, Currier is hopeful on-site dining will resume in October.
But for now, the “Grab and Go” take home meals provided at the center in partnership with AgeSpan – formerly known as Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore – continue to ensure nutritious meals for local seniors.
The COA hosts game nights one Tuesday each month from 5 to 7. From classics such as gin rummy, Scrabble and cribbage to Bananagrams, Uno, Jenga, Sorry, Trouble and Left Center Right, the event includes dinner, dessert, friendly competition, and a chance to meet new friends.
With help from the Friends of Newbury COA and many dedicated volunteers, Currier and her staff are settling into their newly renovated space and are committed to expanding opportunities for the community’s most senior residents.
“We’re trying to reach as many people as possible,” she said.
As the population continues to gray, more people are realizing the impact that staying active and connected during the aging process has on a person’s physical, mental and emotional health.
Or as Joyce Machieros, Evelyn Noyes and Sandee Smaill of the COA expansion committee described in the space needs report they presented to the Select Board in June 2020, “Who would think going to a paint class or craft lesson could result in so many positive improvements – such as a sense of accomplishment, a time for friendships, a boost to brain power and improved cognitive abilities.”
To learn more about the COA and the new Senior Center, contact Cindy Currier at 978-462-8114 or coa.director@townofnewbury.org.
