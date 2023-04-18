NEWBURY — Plans for animal control and care services that would be shared by Newbury and three other communities are nearly finalized, Newbury Town Administrator Tracy Blais reported recently.
The announcement of the new approach to this town resource comes just days after retired Newbury Animal Control Officer Carol Larocque was arraigned in Newburyport District Court on a single count of "animal cruelty by custodian."
With input from town leaders and police chiefs, plus guidance from town counsel, Blais has been hammering out the agreement details with colleagues in Boxford, Ipswich, and Rowley.
“We are all very excited about this regional collaboration,” she said.
As ACO standards and expectations grow more complex each year, a move toward professionalizing the position is the way to go, officials contend.
According to the latest draft of the agreement, Ipswich will take the lead in the partnership, opening its animal shelter facility – along with access to the Ipswich Humane Group– to all participating towns. Ipswich ACO Megan Sousa, who has also been working as Newbury’s interim ACO since Larocque’s departure last fall, will serve as the sole professional staffer for the partnership. She also has access to 55 volunteers, according to the draft agreement.
In addition to domesticated pets such as dogs and cats, as a professional ACO, Sousa is trained to respond to calls about wildlife, marine life, livestock, birds, and exotic pets– like venomous snakes. Although she can’t track animals and state law prohibits removing them from a property, Sousa can educate residents on how to make their backyards less attractive places for bothersome critters to inhabit.
“Most people just want to know that you’re listening and you have a resource for them even if you yourself don’t have an answer for them,” she said.
A lack of an around-the-clock, Board-of-Health-approved shelter in town has long been an issue for Newbury, noted Police Chief Patty Fisher, adding that Larocque was known for taking animals to her own home when shelter care was needed but not available.
Although the regionalization won’t necessarily save the town money, access to a professionally trained ACO and a well-run animal shelter are tremendous perks for the town, officials insist.
“Your education and the breadth of species that you work with is only going to be a benefit and enhancement for…Newbury,” said Select Board Chair Alicia Greco.
Per the agreement, each town is responsible for 25% of the expenses associated with running the regional shelter; as well as a portion of the personnel-related expenses calculated based on a percentage of each town’s population according to the most recent census. Currently, the breakdown is as follows: Boxford with a population of 8,203, covers 25% of the personnel-related expenses; Ipswich, population 13,785, pays 35%; Newbury, population 6,716, pays 20%; and Rowley population, 6,161 pays 20%. Each municipality will cover costs for yearly barn inspections conducted within its town borders.
The contract calls for the creation of an advisory committee made up of one representative from each town. A majority vote will decide issues that come before the committee, with the Ipswich Town Manager designated as the arbiter of any unresolved problems. The Committee may admit up to three additional towns into the agreement, provided the new community is adjacent to another participating municipality. The panel reviews the annual budget and adjusts the yearly assessments, if necessary. Fines collected go to the town from where the animal in question resided. A town can withdraw from the agreement at the end of a year with one-year written notice. Ipswich must provide at least eighteen months notice prior to ending the overall agreement.
Fisher said she is looking forward to the potential of the partnership, noting that Sousa has already been working to educate local public safety officials on handling animal-related incidents they encounter in their role as first responders. “They're absorbing information like sponges,” said Sousa.
Larocque pled not-guilty when accused of taking part in the shooting and killing of a stray husky at the now-shuttered Hydrant Regency dog kennel in October 2021, along with Rowley Animal Control Officer Reed Wilson. An arrest warrant was issued for Wilson, 62, after he failed to show up for his arrangement earlier this month.
According to court records Larocque told investigators it was the “‘first time in her life she was afraid of the dog.” Safety concerns for herself, Wilson, and the Rowley neighborhood led her to conclude the stray had to be put down. Wilson allegedly shot the dog in the head with Larocque’s gun. She admitting to bagging and freezing the animal, and eventually buried it, the record states.
A Newbury resident, the 77 year old is due back in court on June 5 for a pretrial hearing. If found guilty, the two could face as much as seven years in state prison and be fined up to $5,000.
At a meeting last week Blais referred to Laroque as a ” long-serving” and “very beloved” public servant.
Select Board member Geoff Walker noted that as a owner of multiple dogs he got to know her fairly well.
“Carol, at least in my estimation, was great. I had a lot of fun with Carol, and she was helpful,” he said.
