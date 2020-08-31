NEWBURY — After months of being closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are in place to resume in-person access to the Town Offices on Kent Way early next week. During this next phase of the town’s reopening, the public may enter the building by appointment only, Town Administrator Tracy Blais said at a recent selectboard meeting.
The board also heard briefly from Joyce Machiros, Evelyn Noyes, and Sandee Small, of the Newbury Council on Aging Expansion Committee. They issued a report in June on the programming and space needs for the Senior Center, noting that the current location lacks adequate exterior parking as well as the proper interior space for programs and administrative tasks and dedicated restroom facilities that aren’t shared with the Newbury Elementary School. The COA space, located inside the school, isn’t compliant with the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and its Protected Health Information regulations.
With the new police station near completion and money secured for upgrading the Town Hall, Chair JR Colby said he felt it was time to “get this project in the pipeline.” Vice Chair Alicia Greco thanked the three women for their “excellent analysis of COA needs,” noting that the next step is to conduct a formal needs assessment by an outside agency.
“This has to be addressed immediately,” said Selectboard member Mike Doyle, calling it “a greater need than Town Hall.” As a senior citizen, he offered — and was unanimously appointed — to act as a liaison between the board and committee as they continue to explore options.
When Greco cautioned Doyle to “be careful when you’re speaking” as the liaison and to remember “you are not speaking for the board.” Doyle responded, “Alicia, I have done this before.”
Blais reported that the Public Works Department has completed some work on the Upper Green proposed by a committee tasked with identifying improvements for the historic site. The DPW applied gypsum and fertilizer, and repaired the flagpole. The rest of the recommendations will be implemented once the crew completes its road paving schedule, Blais said.
Because of internet connectivity issues during the meeting, the board postponed a discussion on the removal of several trees along Cottage Road. Numerous residents had submitted letters strongly objecting to the town’s plan to take cut down the trees.
“The neighborhood’s been through a lot,” Colby noted.
“Let’s hear them out,” said Doyle. “Let them discuss why they don’t want to take the trees down.”
A financial presentation by Marshall Jespersen, chairman of the Finance Committee, was also postponed for technical reasons.
Town counsel was asked for an opinion on correspondence from Mark Gleckman, who chairs the Human Resources Committee. Gleckman asked whether Doyle should refrain from participating in any discussion of a possible Town Hall building project at 25 High Road. His letter contends that Doyle may have a conflict because his home on Morgan Avenue is in close proximity to the town-owned site.
Actions taken in this regard by the board could impact the selectman’s property values as well as cause traffic and parking issues for the neighborhood, Gleckman wrote. As such, he felt Doyle should recuse himself.
But town counsel stressed that neither he nor the board can direct members to recuse themselves. Each member decides whether he or she wishes to participate in a discussion or not. Gleckman recommended Doyle seek advice privately on the matter from town counsel.
Appearing frustrated by Gleckman’s letter, Doyle insisted there was no conflict of interest.
“I don’t know why Mr. Gleckman is getting involved with me again,” he said. “Thank you for your opinions but keep them to yourself.”
