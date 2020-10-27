NEWBURY — The town will apply for a MassTrails grant for its section of the Parker Street trail project, an effort aimed at making pathways safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Geordie Vining, senior project manager in Newburyport's planning office, presented the project plan before the Select Board via Zoom on Tuesday, asking the town to seek funding for its 200- to 250-foot section of shared use pathway along Parker Street.
The project is aimed at making travel safer for pedestrians and bicyclists along Parker Street through the construction of an off-road, multiuse pathway.
Vining said MassTrails is "very supportive of this network" and its grants generally range from $5,000 to $100,000 to support recreational trail and shared use pathway projects. He added that projects which promote regional connections are eligible for grants of up to $300,000.
The Select Board voted unanimously to apply for a grant, recognizing that the deadline for the next MassTrails funding round is Feb. 1.
Details and images of this project can be found in the meeting packet for Tuesday at www.townofnewbury.org/selectboard.
The board also addressed concerns about parking and related traffic along the Plum Island Turnpike near Bob Lobster, which was raised by police Chief John Lucey.
Lucey said the "no parking" signs leading to the island do not prohibit stopping for short periods. He said this became an issue, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, when more people were using takeout and curbside pickup services at Bob Lobster.
Parked or standing vehicles would block the bike lane and force pedestrians and bicyclists into the main travel lane, he said.
After some discussion, the board voted unanimously to replace "no parking" signs with "no stopping" signs on the right side of the Plum Island Turnpike, heading to the island, with the hope of alleviating some of those concerns.
The "no parking" signs on the left, or the side where Bob Lobster is located, would remain the same for now.
Also at the meeting, the board accepted a special permit application from T.J. Melvin of Millennium Engineering for construction at 3 Newburyport Turnpike in the Water Supply Protection Overlay District.
The board did not set a date for a public hearing, but decided that Town Planner Martha Taylor and board executive assistant Julie O'Brien would work together on that. The public hearing would likely take place in early December and be a joint hearing before the Select Board and the Planning Board.
A recording of the meeting Tuesday will be posted at www.youtube.com/user/TheNewburyChannel/videos.
