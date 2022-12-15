NEWBURY — Following 30 years of public service at the municipal level, Newbury Town Administrator Tracy Blais was recognized at the state level earlier this week when she was presented with the Eugene H. Rooney, Jr. Public Service Award.
Blais was handed the award Wednesday as part of Massachusetts' 38th Annual Performance Recognition Program Awards ceremony hosted at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Among those in attendance were Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.
Blais said that receiving the award helped her pause and look back at her lengthy career.
“I guess at times like this, we take a breath and reflect a little bit, and I spent 19 years working in West Newbury, and then I've had another, gosh, I can't believe it's been almost 12 here in Newbury now," she said. "I have been tremendously blessed, having such incredible teams to work with.
“I think that's probably, if I had to say what my greatest accomplishment was, it was putting together these phenomenal teams because they've never disappointed me. So getting this award just was kind of the culmination of all those years of work. I was really excited about it.”
The award highlights continuous efforts to provide personal and professional growth opportunities that will enhance employee competency levels which help improve an individual's performance on a currently held job and/or provide new skills, knowledge and attitudes that will allow an individual to assume a new role in the organization.
Blais was presented the award by Polito, who praised Blais’ work and explained how she met the criteria for the award.
“Her priority was to build a culture of learning, which encourages professional growth and empowers town employees to reach their highest potential," Polito said during the presentation. "As part of her progressive vision and strategic planning, funding was created within the town's operating budget for the implementation of continuing education and professional development.
"She understood that when town employees attended professional development courses, it would increase their expertise in their positions, and as a result, this built knowledge and confidence in the work that staff performed and to the services offered to both taxpayers and to the community."
Newbury Select Board Chairperson Alicia Greco said she was "extremely proud" that Blais was honored.
"I strongly believe that the town of Newbury is better for the fact that she is our town administrator," Greco said.
After being recognized for her work, Blais said she plans to keep on working hard for the town.
“Just keep moving," she said. "Like I said, culture of continuous improvement. We just want to keep doing things better. We are always trying to stay current, we're always trying to be on the cutting edge.
“After you've done things a certain way for a long time, sometimes you can get into a rut. But that's kind of the joke around here whenever anyone ever says, 'Well, that's the way we've always done it,' they know they're in trouble with me. We're always trying to be more efficient and come up with creative alternative ways of providing excellent public service.”
She added, “I feel very fortunate to be where I am here in Newbury. I've worked for some amazing leaders who I learn from every day. And you think after 30 years there'd be nothing new to learn, but there is, and I'm just very appreciative of my time here.”
