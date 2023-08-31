NEWBURY — The second-annual Newbury Town Day was such a success over the weekend that organizers are already preparing for a third go-round next year.
Robin Lawson, who co-chairs the Newbury Town Day Steering Committee along with Heidi Fram, said Saturday’s day-long celebration was well attended with events all across town. The day was an initiative of the Newbury Cultural Council designed to weave town residents together through activities in Byfield, Old Town and Plum Island.
“We live in a spectacular environment that is incredibly beautiful and filled with untold riches,” she said. “We really are an undiscovered gem and even people who live in Newbury don’t know everything that we have. We wanted to showcase that and have people come together to meet their neighbors and see and learn and discover other parts of their own community.”
Events were held at the Byfield Community Arts Center and Central Street ball fields while Morgan Avenue was the scene for police station and fire station tours. The biggest crowds of the day were arguably at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm where Lawson said over 500 people came out to see the Open Artists’ Studios, a vintage base ball doubleheader and a performance by Jay Daly & the Barbeque Brass.
“We really were trying to get people from Byfield to get over to Old Town, or to the Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, where they may never have been, to pet the goats,” she said. “If people didn’t appreciate their town before, we hope they appreciate it a whole lot more now.”
An Almost Celebrity Dunk Tank Auction benefitting the Newbury Food Pantry was held at the corner of High Road and Morgan Avenue outside the former Town Hall.
Dunk tank organizer Jack Rybicki said $590 was raised as people paid for the distinction of dunking former State Rep. Lenny Mirra, Select Board member Dana Packer, former Select Board member Mike Doyle and others.
Doyle said he was dunked three times in water that came straight from a hydrant.
“The water was pretty murky, so I got in and got out, didn’t breath anything in and got a good shower when I came home,” he said. “But it was a nice day to put politics aside and have some fun.”
Newbury Town Day was also celebrated all across Plum Island, where Pink House-themed discounts and drink specials could be found at local businesses and restaurants. An international miniature aerobatics competition also filled the skies with radio-controlled aircraft at the Plum Island Airport. Lawson also said at least 200 people came to the Boy Scout breakfast in Byfield.
Historic New England offered tours of historic sites on High Road, including the 1877 Schoolhouse on Newbury Lower Green and the Burial Ground of the First Settlers.
Newbury Town Day concluded with a showing of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” at the Central Street fields where Lawson said plenty of people came out to enjoy the closing ceremonies, as well as a performance by Greta’s Electric Tree.
“We had about 100 people there for the band and the movie,” she said.
The day also saw a surprise appearance from Batman’s arch villain The Riddler, who was spotted making mischief all throughout the day.
Newbury police officers were, however, able to apprehend the green-and-purple-clad fiend who was booked just in time for the police station open house.
Police Chief Patty Fisher confessed in an email that The Riddler was in actuality her husband, Eric Fisher.
“He helped give a fun twist to the police station tours. It was entertaining watching The Riddler cause a ruckus around town at the various locations,” she said. “Officer Jim Velonis’ apprehension of The Riddler at Spenser Peirce Little Farm was quite a sight to see. I appreciate my husband’s willingness to go above and beyond to help put smiles on the faces of the Newbury Town Day participants,” Fisher said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.