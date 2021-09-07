BYFIELD — Residents with ideas for the first Newbury Town Day are invited to a planning session Saturday at the Byfield Community Arts Center, 7 Central St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Newbury Town Day will be held June 18.
Based on an initial planning event in May, there are already a series of activities in the works involving music, arts and crafts, food, history and fun.
Plans are underway for a townwide “Hidden Gems” treasure hunt, an “I Remember Newbury When ...” video and plenty of games for children.
Music groups will perform throughout the day at the Community Arts Center; “Open Studios on the Lower Green” will feature local artists showing or selling their work; and “Natural Landmarks of Newbury” pairs the creativity of local artists with the knowledge of natural historians.
Historic New England will open its three Newbury homes free to the town’s residents, and docents from the Newbury Historical Commission will be available at historic sites.
A history of the Plum Island Airfield will be offered at the airport, as well as a history of the trolleys that ran from Byfield to Plum Island. Mementos from past Newbury events, such as T-shirts from Byfield Days and Plumfest, will be on display.
Initial food plans include a breakfast organized by the Boy Scouts at the Community Arts Center and sandwiches offered by First Parish Church Food Pantry. A community cookbook is also on the drawing board.
New ideas are welcome. Everyone should be prepared to discuss needs for volunteers, projected expenses and how activities will be conducted.
For more information, email newburytownday@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/Newbury-Town-Day-101038948790480.
