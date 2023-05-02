NEWBURY — Local residents with ideas for Newbury Town Day should bring their suggestions to a planning session Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Byfield Community Arts Center, 7 Central St.
Newbury Town Day will be held at venues throughout the community Aug. 26.
Based on feedback from last year’s event, planning for activities is already in the works involving music, arts and crafts, food, history and fun things to do.
Many activities will take place at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm off High Road, including “open studios” featuring local artists showing or selling their work; vintage baseball with a brass band; and competitions and games for children of all ages.
Aircraft-related activities will take place at Plum Island Airport.
The event kicks off with a Boy Scout breakfast at the Community Arts Center and concludes there with an evening band performance.
Historic New England will open its three Newbury sites to town residents for free. Docents from the Newbury Historical Commission will be at the schoolhouse on the Lower Green and First Settlers Burial Ground.
There is still an opportunity for more activities, which can be proposed Saturday. Those who cannot make it can email suggestions to newburytownday@gmail.com or look for Newbury Town Day on Facebook. The website at newburytownday.com will be updated as the event takes shape.
Most Newbury Town Day activities are free and made possible by the town, the Institution for Savings, and the cultural councils of Georgetown, Newbury and Salisbury.
