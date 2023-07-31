NEWBURY — Local residents will again celebrate the rich history and culture of their town Aug. 26 when the second annual Newbury Town Day takes center stage.
The day will begin with a Boy Scouts-sponsored pancake breakfast. Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm will host a variety of children’s activities and games, along with an old-time baseball game complete with entertainment from a brass band.
One of the day’s highlights is the Almost Celebrity Dunk Tank, where people may purchase chances to dunk somewhat well-known local residents as well as folks from surrounding towns.
At the Central Street Field, community members can enter a pickleball tournament and enjoy entertainment from local musicians.
At both locations, hot dogs and hamburgers will be available for purchase and will be donated by The Butchery. While these events are taking place, the Newbury Police Department will offer tours of the station all day, and the airport will present an aerobatic radio-controlled plane exhibition and competition.
Historic tours will be offered at the 1877 Schoolhouse on the Lower Green. On Plum Island, members of Save the Pink House will present a Pink House-themed art exhibit at Plum Island Beachcoma restaurant.
All local Plum Island businesses are participating in the day’s festivities, some offering activities, and some offering special deals on food, drinks and merchandise.
The day concludes with an outdoor showing of the original “Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” film.
Last year’s inaugural event, held in June at various local venues, has evolved into this year’s late-summer, jam-packed roster of arts, sports, history and celebration.
Newbury Town Day, according to organizers, provides an opportunity to “showcase the treasures of the town,” and offers residents of Newbury and the surrounding towns a chance to come together, learn about the diverse skills and talents of their neighbors, and enjoy each other’s company.
“People are always ready to party,” organizer and local resident Heidi Fram said.
In early 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 epidemic, Fram joined forces with longtime Newbury resident and communications professional Robin Lawson.
Uniting around their shared goal of creating a project that would bring the community together, and tapping into Fram’s experience running the smaller Byfield Day for 14 years, Newbury Town Day was born.
Lawson said they hoped Newbury Town Day would create a greater sense of community among the three distinct villages of Newbury (Byfield, Old Town and Plum Island).
“It was an idea waiting to happen,” Lawson said.
Lawson and Fram presented their idea to the Newbury Select Board, which embraced and supported the project. By June 2022, they were ready for the first Town Day, which proved to be a popular event for residents of Newbury and surrounding communities, who quickly began asking about plans for a repeat performance in 2023.
This year, Newbury Town Day will be supported by town funding from Newbury, Georgetown and Salisbury, as well as a variety of community organizations and businesses.
Lawson and Fram considered the feedback they received about the timing of the event. Based on that input, they moved the celebration from June, which is often crowded with graduations and end-of-the-school-year activities, to late August, when residents are back from vacations and are preparing for the new school year to begin.
They also heeded the request that events be more centralized to allow for greater participation throughout the day. As a result, this year’s activities will be focused primarily around Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm off High Road, and Central Street Field.
Most of the proceeds from the day’s events will go to the Newbury Food Pantry, an organization that serves more than 300 community members weekly.
Volunteers from the Wolfe Club will serve food at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, while volunteers from the food pantry will do the same at Central Street Field.
Michael Switzer of the Wolfe Club said enough food is being donated to feed more than 200 people.
“Happy to provide for our community and be there to meet those who don’t yet know about our organization,” Switzer wrote in an email.
A community-produced cookbook, as well as T-shirts and tote bags, will be available at local retailers and at the event. Those interested in volunteering should visit the event website: newburytownday@gmail.com. The website also provides a detailed schedule of the day’s events.
