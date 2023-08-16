NEWBURY — Newbury Town Day, a daylong celebration of the art, music, history, nature, people and places of Newbury to be held Saturday, Aug. 26, is seeking volunteers to assist at the various events scheduled during the day.
More than 30 slots are available for people willing to donate time to assist those attending the festivities. Volunteers are needed beginning at 10 a.m. at sites around Newbury, including Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm on Littles Lane in Old Town, the Sunset Club on Plum Island and Central Street Fields in Byfield.
To sign up, volunteers should go to newburytownday.com and click on “Volunteer.” Potential volunteers can find out more about the various activities at the sites by clicking on “Events.”
Volunteer activities include welcoming attendees at Spencer-Peirce-Little and Central Street Fields, as well as helping with family coloring activities at the Sunset Club. Most slots involve a two-hour commitment.
“This is a great opportunity to meet your neighbors and learn more about your own community,” according to co-Chairs Heidi Fram and Robin Lawson. “Plus, it’s a lot of fun.”
Teens and adults are welcome to sign up, along with those from neighboring communities.
Newbury Town Day activities take place all over town, including the Byfield Community Arts Center, the Central Street Fields, sites along High Road (Route 1A), the Newbury public safety buildings on Morgan Avenue, and Plum Island, including Plum Island Airport.
Most activities are free, thanks to financial support from the Town of Newbury and the Georgetown, Newbury and Salisbury Cultural Councils.
Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available for purchase at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm and Central Street fields, as well as “The Community Cooks” cookbook, Newbury Town Day T-shirts and tote bags, and raffle tickets, with profits benefiting the Newbury Food Pantry (cash and checks only).
For a full listing of activities and more information, visit: newburytownday.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.