NEWBURY — Celebrate the rich history and natural beauty of Newbury, a community founded in 1635, on Saturday, June 18. That’s the day set aside for Newbury Town Day, a day-long program for the young and less young.
To learn more and volunteer, go online to newburytownday.com. On Facebook, give a “like” to Newbury Town Day. For more details, email newburytownday@gmail.com
Newbury Town Day is made possible through the generosity of the Town of Newbury, Institution for Savings, and local cultural councils including Amesbury, Georgetown, Newbury and Newburyport.
