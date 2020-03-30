NEWBURY — Municipal facilities will remain closed to the public through May 1.
Health Agent Deb Rogers and Emergency Management Director/Police Chief Michael Reilly decided to extend the closing made on March 16 after reviewing information from Gov. Charlie Baker’s Office, the state Department of Public Health and in consultation with selectmen Chairman JR Colby.
The continued closure is a preventive measure aimed at slowing transmission of COVID-19, the virus causing a global pandemic.
Facilities affected include the Town Offices on Kent Way, the town library and the Council on Aging. Residents are asked to cancel or postpone all public meetings to limit risk of exposure within the community.
The following options for online services are available through the town’s website: purchasing dog licenses and parking permits; and paying real estate, personal property, boat and motor vehicle excise taxes and parking tickets. Building and waterway permits may also be obtained online, and town employees will still be available via email and telephone.
Updates will be provided as they become available and can be viewed at www.townofnewbury.org. For the latest information on the coronavirus response, visit the state Department of Public Health website at www.mass.gov/2019coronavirus.
“This decision comes after significant discussion and consideration of how this may impact our residents. Our priority at this time is to protect both the public and our workforce during this unprecedented emergency,” a press release issued Friday stated. “We thank our residents for their patience as we work to limit the potential exposure to coronavirus.”
