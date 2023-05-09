NEWBURY — Voters overwhelmingly turned down a proposal to build a new Town Hall during Tuesday's election with 1,098 voting against with only 576 in favor, according to unofficial results.
The proposed $11.8 million project also failed to garner enough votes at last month's Town Meeting essentially sending proponents back to the drawing board.
Paul Myette is returning to the Triton School Committee for another three-year term having far outdistanced his rival for the lone contested seat, Josephine Antico. Myette garnered 896 votes compared to 465 for Antico.
The fate of who snagged two available seats on the Select Board remains unclear with newcomer William DiMaio receiving the most votes with 772. Incumbent J.R. Colby received 763, the same amount of write-in votes cast. It is not known yet how many of those votes write-in candidate Leslie Matthews received, according to preliminary results.
Augustus Campbell garnered the most votes for fish commissioner with 652 while Alexander Maxon received 340.
In all, 1,737 votes were cast, according to unofficial results.
Check back Wednesday for more on Newbury's Town Election.
