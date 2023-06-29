BYFIELD — Slower donations and increased demand often mean food pantries run low on supplies, especially during the summer months. The Newbury Town Library is holding a food drive in the month of July to benefit the First Parish Newbury Food Pantry. Whenever the library is open patrons are welcome and encouraged to drop off donations. A wish list of items can be found on the library's website: newburylibrary.org/food-drive.
