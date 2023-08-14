NEWBURY — Newbury Town Library will host Sarah Lamagna on Aug. 23 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss her new book, “Hiking with Kids New England: 50 Great Hikes for Families.”
The presentation, sponsored by Friends of the Newbury Town Library, will cover Lamagna’s tips and tricks for getting outdoors with children as well as her tried-and-true methods for avoiding “trail tantrums.”
There will be time at the end of the presentation to ask questions that she may not have covered.
Register on the library’s event calendar at newburylibrary.org
