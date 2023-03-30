NEWBURY — The following events are taking place in April at Newbury Town Library.
If an event requires registration, sign up using the library’s event calendar on its website: newburylibrary.org. The library is at 0 Lunt St., Byfield.
BollyX fitness class: April 8, children’s session at 11 a.m., adult session is at noon, registration required.
Technology help: April 12, from 3 to 5 p.m., drop in with tech questions, no registration required.
Virtual: “Comic Chat” with cartoonist Harry Bliss: April 13 at 7 p.m., registration required.
“Perennial Color, Spring Through Fall” with Suzanne Mahler: April 15 at 10:30 a.m., registration required.
