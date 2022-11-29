NEWBURY — The Newbury Town Library is asking patrons to donate a new hat or pair of mittens/gloves when they visit the library in December. Donations will be delivered to the Pettengill House at the start of the new year. Items should be new, in original packaging and made for New England weather. All sizes for men, women and children needed. Donations can be given to library staff or dropped in the library’s donation bin near the circulation desk. The Newbury Town Library is located at 0 Lunt St., Byfield.
