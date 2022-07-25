NEWBURY — Newbury Town Library will host a flamenco-themed garden party to honor retiring Library Director Jean Ackerly on Wednesday, July 27, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Ackerly began her career at the Newbury Town Library as part-time children’s librarian in 1996. She was eventually named library director in 2017 and retired in late April.
“In my career, I’ve been able to watch children I had in storytime grow up in front of my eyes, go off to college and thrive in their careers. That’s one of the joys of working in my own home town. Along the way, I’ve had the good fortune to work with amazing people who shared my love of libraries, books and providing services to Newbury patrons. I’ve left behind an amazing staff and wonderful new director, Erin Thompson,” she said.
Thompson began her time at Newbury Town Library as a library assistant in 2012 and served as youth services librarian and assistant library director before assuming her role as director in May.
Wednesday’s garden party will include a performance by Flamenco Boston, a troupe dedicated to the Spanish dance style.
“Jean has so much heart, we wanted to celebrate with dance. She led the library with her positive spirit, especially when times were tough. We owe her so much,” Thompson said.
Attendees have been asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, along with snacks or a picnic supper on Wednesday but the library will provide the cake.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.