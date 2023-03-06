NEWBURY — The Select Board took a first peek at the potential agenda for next month’s annual Town Meeting during a joint session with the Finance Committee.
The draft document contained 20 warrant requests, including one for an omnibus budget that is $178,000 in the red, according to Town Administrator Tracy Blais.
Blais cautioned, however, that it was still early in the budget process. She is waiting to hear more from officials of the Triton Regional School District and has yet to learn anything from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School and Essex Agricultural and Technical High School about their upcoming spending plans.
Select Board Chairperson Alicia Greco pointed out what she considered a major inequity in how the state’s new Chapter 70 money is being distributed among the school districts.
Just 33% of the schools will receive 93% of the funding – or $544.8 million. The remaining 7% – $41.5 million – will be shared among 67% of school districts – including Triton, she said.
“That’s just wrong and it’s all based on the funding formula being broken by the Student Opportunity Act,” Greco said.
The act, adopted in 2019, aims to close gaps in experiences and outcomes across racial and ethnic groups, in economically disadvantaged communities, for students with disabilities, and non-English proficient learners. Blais anticipates finalizing the educational component of the budget prior to the board’s meeting March 28.
Among the warrant articles, voters will consider a $1 million transfer from the town’s free cash account to an account dedicated for money for a repair or replacement of Town Hall.
Blais noted that voters at prior Town Meetings have moved unspent balances from previous appropriations or completed projects to this account as a way to offset the anticipated burden that the solution to the space and programming needs of the town offices may impose on taxpayers. To date, the Town Hall project account balance is $4,646,408.
“The fact that we have $4.6 million set aside on any project (means) we’ve done a good job,” said Finance Committee Chairperson Erica Jacobsen.
Greco quickly added that the town has been consistently saving money for such a project.
“We’ve been doing this at Town Meeting’s direction for several years in a row,” noted Greco.
But following the discussion Tuesday, Jack Rybicki, a vocal opponent of the proposed Town Hall construction project, decried Greco’s comment, describing it as a “continued say-so to make-it-so philosophy … .”
He and other opponents of the new construction contend town officers are not listening to voters’ desire to preserve and renovate the current space.
Just as with efforts to build a new police station on Morgan Avenue several years ago, support for the Town Hall project has not exactly followed a straight path.
At the 2021 Town Meeting, a request to move $1.5 million from the free cash account to the Town Hall project account was defeated 70-64. The following spring, Town Meeting voters approved a $2.5 million request for a similar purpose, by an even tighter margin, 72-69.
Blais said that in 2018, voters transferred $56,593 from the Town Hall sewer connection account, $21,685 from the fire station sewer design account, and $31,293, from the fire station sewer connection account. At the 2019 Town Meeting, $42,000 was moved from the receipts reserved for appropriation account by a vote of 92-11. Later at a Special Town Meeting that fall, $1 million was moved from free cash to the Town Hall project account.
In 2020, a citizen petition sponsored by Jim Moran and 10 other residents sought to transfer the $1 million out of the Town Hall project account and back into the free cash account.
Moran argued that voters had rejected plans for a new Town Hall, and the money should be returned to free cash. The motion failed by a tally of 98-24. In April 2021, voters moved $6,472 from receipts reserved for appropriation and $574,323 from overlay surplus.
Preliminary estimates on new construction for the current site on High Road came in at roughly $10.8 million, according to a report by the Municipal Building Committee last month.
The committee will make a public presentation on the project Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the town library. Blais said she would calculate the financial impacts of the proposed override on the average taxpayer once she has more solid numbers with which to work.
A related warrant article seeks to authorize debt service for the project. The authorization to borrow must pass with a two-thirds vote at a Town Meeting plus a debt exclusion override of Proposition 2½ at the polls. Approval on the ballot requires a simple majority.
Select Board member Geoff Walker was not present for the warrant discussion.
