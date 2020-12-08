NEWBURY – The Newbury trash transfer station on Boston Road has been closed because the G. Mello Disposal Corp., which runs it, is short staffed.
The notice was posted on the town's website this week, which said the disposal company, "due to a number of potential COVID exposures," doesn't have any staff to open the Newbury transfer station for the time being.
"In the meantime, the transfer station will be sanitized prior to its eventual reopening," the notice said. Residents are able to use the Georgetown transfer station and Newbury’s fee schedule will be honored.
"We understand that this is an inconvenience but appreciate your patience as we continue to make resident safety our number one priority," according to the notice.
