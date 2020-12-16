NEWBURY — The Newbury trash transfer station will reopen for residents Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
G. Mello Disposal Corp. temporarily shut down its transfer station earlier this month due to staffing issues brought on by precautionary COVID-19 measures, and residents were asked to use the Georgetown transfer station.
Residents may continue to use the Georgetown transfer station through Thursday with Newbury's fee schedule still honored.
For more information, visit www.mellodisposal.com/newbury-transfer-station.
