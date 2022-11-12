NEWBURY — A row of majestic maple trees planted more than a century ago near Old Town Hill could be on the chopping block, according to Tree Commissioner Tim Lamprey.
At a public hearing Oct. 31, the town’s tree warden identified several trees along Newman Road needing pruning or removal due to safety concerns.
But at least one resident is raising a red flag and asking the Select Board to weigh in on the issue.
As required by law, Lamprey called a hearing to announce his plans for the pruning or removal of trees in town. The public hearing was sparsely attended despite the commissioner’s efforts to notify the public by placing legal notices in the newspaper and posting copies on trees in town two weeks before the hearing – including trees on Newman Road.
State law requires that tree commissioners secure a copy of the legal notice on trees they intend to prune or remove. The hearing was held at the Town Offices.
“In the case of Newman Road, there are a lot of postings, but a number of them are for only the pruning of the trees,” Lamprey said Monday.
Lamprey has kept a close eye on the trees along Newman Road for the past five years, seeing many of them decline, he said.
“It’s now to the point that the Highway Department, which handles the cleanup of tree branches or fallen trees, has found that Newman Road is the most problematic for cleaning up of any street in town,” he said. “Newman Road is an area where people walk, run and bicycle on a very regular basis. My fear is that ultimately someone will be injured by a falling tree limb or the falling of a tree.”
The news did not sit well with Old Town Hill steward David Powell.
“The proposed removal would totally destroy the viewscape so familiar to many town residents and visitors to Old Town Hill,” said Powell, who has served in that role for more than 30 years.
The maple trees are planted at the edge of a pasture owned by The Trustees of Reservations, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting places of ecological, scenic and historic importance – including Old Town Hill.
The 168-foot coastal elevation, referred to by Indigenous people as “Quascacunquen,” offers a mix of woodland habitats, open fields, rivers and creeks – along with panoramic views of the Great Marsh and New Hampshire’s Isle of Shoals.
Powell acknowledged that a few trees in the area need removal because they are either dead or severely damaged. But he said Lamprey did not give a clear explanation why the trees along Newman Road are being targeted. There was no mention of a replacement plan, he added.
To safely remove the trees would require accessing Trustees of Reservations property. When Powell discovered the town had not contacted the Trustees of Reservations, he alerted them to the situation so they could attend the hearing and extend an offer to meet Lamprey at the site to discuss the proposed tree removal.
Powell lodged a formal objection to the plan at the hearing that effectively halted all pruning or removal of trees along Newman Road until the Select Board meets to resolve the issue.
