NEWBURY — Voting day is finally arriving in one of the most unusual campaign seasons in town history.
Despite being unable to shake hands and go door to door to rally votes because of the global pandemic, several seats on the annual ballot to be filled Tuesday feature contested races.
Voters will choose candidates to fill 14 municipal positions.
At the top of the ballot, five candidates seek to fill two seats for three-year terms on the Board of Selectmen. Incumbents JR Colby and Damon Jespersen — chair and vice chair, respectively — are challenged by Charles “Chuck” Bear, Geraldine Heavey and Jack Rybicki.
Other contested races include Dick Bazirgan and Jonathan Bursaw running for town moderator; constable, with incumbent Reagh Atkinson challenged by Thomas Howard; and incumbent Tree Warden Timothy Lamprey facing a challenge from Bernie Field.
There is no candidate on the ballot for a three-year seat on the Triton Regional School Committee.
Town Clerk Leslie Haley conducted a successful mail-in voting drive — with more than 1,310 voters requesting a ballot to cast by mail. The average voter turnout for a local election over the past decade is 1,350.
Ballots received after the polls close Tuesday at 6 p.m. will not be counted. Since town offices are closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, residents who have yet to mail in their ballot should bring the sealed envelope directly to the town clerk's office at 12 Kent Way and slide it under the glass door.
Those voting in person at the polls must wear masks and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer and disposable pencils will be available for those who don’t bring their own.
Polling sites are the Newbury fire station at Firefighters Memorial Hall, 3 Morgan Ave., for Precinct 1 and Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St., for Precinct 2.
