NEWBURY -- Voters may face two tax overrides if they want to fully fund the budget for next year and pass all requests on the annual town warrant. At a meeting this week, Town Administrator Tracy Blais and the Board of Selectmen took a preliminary look at a draft warrant that included a $20.9 million operating budget -- which represents a 1.65 % increase over this year.
Blais proposed addressing a $514,000 increase in education spending by funding $304,000 within the town’s operating budget and putting the remaining $209,000 to an override vote at town meeting and the polls. Voters take up the town’s business on April 28 and cast their ballots on May 12.
“This is just our stepping off point,” she said, noting that the town has historically split projected new revenues 50/50 between the school budget and the rest of the municipal expenses. “Revenues are down this year,” said Blais, who is anticipating $409,000 in new money for the upcoming fiscal year.
As is the case with many other school districts, a primary budget driver for Triton Regional is increases in special education spending that are mandated by -- but not funded by -- the state.
Selectmen Chairman JR Colby, who has a child in the district, said he supports funding a quality education for the community’s children but he also hears from and understands people on fixed incomes for whom a tax increase is prohibitive.
“I think we need to find where the rubber meets the road and let town meeting decide,” he said.
A request from the Newbury Fire Department to adopt overnight staffing seven days per week for at least one of the town’s two fire stations could be the second possible override vote. Blais had been working under a plan to add staff incrementally within the budget over several years. However, this plan would address in one fiscal year, the concerns about what has become an increasingly limited number of the town’s call firefighters who are able to respond to overnight emergency calls.
“I’m not opposed to this,” said Colby, but added that residents whom he has spoken with about it are evenly split on the issue. “Maybe it’s best place is as an override,” he said.
“I agree totally with JR,” said Selectman Geoff Walker, “It’s a choice that the selectmen should not take away from the public.”
“Either way we’re working toward adding more staffing for the Fire Department,” Colby said, “As a town, we need to decide how fast we want to move forward.”
If passed by voters at town meeting and the polls, the overrides would mean approximately $100 more in taxes annually for the average homeowner.
Blais is also recommending funding a full-time assistant town clerk position. Town Clerk Leslie Haley has announced her intention to retire in September 2022. The goal would be to hire an assistant who would eventually be able to take over Haley’s position. Having the post changed from an elected position to an appointed one is something Haley could support, but only if it was required that the appointee was a Newbury resident, said Blais.
She is also working to develop cost estimates for the utilities associated with the new police station.
Other possible requests on the annual warrant include $92,700 to address repairs immediately needed for the Newbury Elementary School roof -- including leaks onto the performance stage. The plan would be to tackle other roofing issues over the next 4 years, said Blais.
Selectmen might also revisit a request to spend $220,000 to turn a town-owned property on Plum Island into a seasonal public bathroom. Funding for the project was rejected at a previous town meeting,
The Recreation Committee is hoping to fund a project to build basketball courts in town; and the Planning Board may propose adopting the state’s stretch energy code as a first step in achieving a green community designation.
The final three requests, appearing on the warrant via citizen’s petition, call for limiting the fiscal year 2021 operating budget to a maximum 2.5% increase over this year; transfering the sum of $1 million from the Town Hall Project account into the free cash account; and moving $500,000 from free cash into the operating budget.
Two more budget meetings are scheduled for March 24 and 31.
Colby began the meeting with an update on the COVID-19 virus.
“Newbury’s prepared,” said the chairman, noting that reports from the US Center for Disease Control and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health are being posted on the town website (www.townofnewbury.org.) He is coordinating the town’s response with the Health Agent, Town Administrator, Director of Emergency Management, Police Chief and Triton District Superintendent.
Colby urged residents to reject stigmatizing people because of the virus.
“We want to avoid stigma -- no particular race is prone to this disease. Don’t avoid businesses that are run by people who are from different places then you are,” said Colby.
