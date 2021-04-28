Newbury voters oppose $1.5M transfer from free cash

NEWBURY — Town Meeting voters rejected a proposal on Tuesday to transfer $1.5 million from the free cash account to the Town Hall project account, 70-64, after concerns were raised about whether the Council on Aging would receive any funding from that account.
Resident Jack Rybicki proposed an amendment for the funding to go to a "Council on Aging improvement account" rather than an account with "Town Hall" in the name. Town Hall and the Council on Aging need new buildings and it must be decided if there would be one location or two.
Finance Committee Chair Marshall Jespersen said the name would not dictate where the money went since the town would have to approve any planning that went into using the funding. Despite the name, the account is designed to save money for the town's capital improvement projects, according to Jespersen.
Town Moderator Richard Bazirgan rejected the amendment, saying it went "beyond the scope" of the initial article.
Rybicki said the account should be renamed to clarify that it is for capital improvements, rather than specifically a Town Hall project. Since the amendment was not an option, he asked others in the audience to vote against the article, saying the money should remain in the free cash account and later be reallocated for the Council on Aging.
Two other articles that also moved approximately $581,000 into the Town Hall project account — from reserve and surplus accounts — were approved, however.
Voters rejected the two citizen petitions on the town warrant. One, submitted by Bob Connors, sought to require a two-thirds vote of Town Meeting members to adopt or amend all changes to the Chapter 95 wetlands bylaw.
The other petition, submitted by Jespersen, sought to change the date of the celebration of Halloween from Oct. 31 to the first Saturday after Oct. 31, unless Oct. 31 falls on a Saturday.
"Children don't have to go to school the next day with a sugar high," Jespersen explained, adding that the new date would allow an extra hour of sleep since it would fall the same weekend as daylight saving time.
Select Board member Mike Doyle was opposed, saying he is a traditionalist and believes holidays should be celebrated on the days they fall.
Despite a 55-46 vote in favor, Article 23 — which sought to amend language in the zoning bylaw to better define criteria and conditions regarding special permits — failed since it required a two-thirds vote.
More than 140 people turned out for Town Meeting in the Triton Regional High School auditorium in Byfield. Voters wore masks and spread out to follow COVID-19 protocols.
The remaining 21 articles were approved during the two-hour meeting, including a request to transfer $5,000 from the free cash account to fund Newbury Town Day, a celebration of all three neighborhoods — Byfield, Plum Island and Old Town — planned for late spring 2022.
Voters also approved a request to transfer $50,000 from the free cash account for construction of a basketball court at the Central Street Fields.
Some voters questioned the request since the town already appropriated $90,000 from the account for the same project last year.
Recreation Committee members explained the request, saying the costs were much higher than expected. The committee estimates that the court can bring in between $5,000 and $10,000 in revenue each year by renting out the court to various youth and adult leagues.
Voters approved Article 10, which appropriates $95,050 from a special revenue fund for the support of public access cable TV programming, but not without debate. The money is accumulated through a 5% fee charged on cable bills.
Doyle sought to amend the $95,050 to $190,100 and change the language so the appropriation was equally split between Newbury Channel 9 and the Triton Regional School District's student-run Channel 8. The current balance of the revenue fund is $656,627.
The town moderator denied the amendment, noting the town received three legal opinions saying it would be illegal.
Select Board member Geraldine Heavey spoke strongly in favor of the amendment, saying Triton students do not have funding for their program and need the money. She criticized the legal opinions as not representing "the whole truth." Heavey and Doyle have long advocated for these funds to benefit Triton students.
Due to Triton being a regional school district, equipment must be funded equally by all three towns, Select Board Vice Chair Alicia Greco explained.
Town counsel Lisa Mead said the only way around this is if the town purchases the equipment and leases it to the district for use.
The article was approved as originally proposed, 84-49.
