NEWBURY — Of the 23 articles on the annual Town Meeting warrant, four near the top of the agenda were initiated by citizen petition.
The meeting is slated for Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Triton Regional High School auditorium, 112 Elm St. The warrant includes a proposed $ 21,001,209 operating budget — a 1.6% increase in spending.
Selectmen decided to schedule the four citizen requests toward the beginning of the meeting, noting that the largest number of voters would likely be present then. A majority of selectmen have recommended voters disapprove of the four articles at Town Meeting.
Selectman Michael Doyle was the only member to approve of Article 3; he abstained on Article 4; and he and colleague Geoff Walker abstained on Article 5. All selectmen voted against Article 6, the final request put on by citizen petition.
"Although we’re attempting to make it feel as much like a normal town meeting as possible, there will of course be some significant changes,” said Town Administrator Tracy Blais, stressing that it is up to voters to decide whether they feel comfortable attending.
Because the town has an obligation to provide the safest possible environment for those who plan on attending, Blais recently detailed for selectmen the health and safety precautions being put in place.
The town has collaborated with the Triton Regional School District’s facilities director, who promises the auditorium will be disinfected Tuesday morning.
Anyone who enters the building that evening must walk through Doorway 4 and — unlike at previous Town Meetings — there will be no food pantry collections or other solicitations.
Voters will be asked to perform a simple health self-evaluation related to COVID-9 before heading to the auditorium. Adjustments to streamline the check-in process will be in place and disposable writing implements will be available at the sign-in table.
Voters are asked to download the Finance Committee’s appropriations handbook at home. The booklet should be available on the town website (townofnewbury.org) a week prior to Town Meeting.
Voters must wear protective face masks; those who can’t for medical reasons will be seated in a separate area. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the auditorium and every voter will receive a sanitized response clicker in a plastic bag for voting.
An usher will be on hand to direct people to seating that meets appropriate social distancing edicts. Families and others who live in the same house will be allowed to sit together.
“The idea is once you are in your seat, you will remain in your seat throughout the duration of the meeting,” Blais said.
Ushers will bring microphones to voters wishing to speak on an article and sanitize them after each use.
To limit the time voters will be gathered in one space, the town moderator will be asked to waive the reading of each warrant article.
When the meeting adjourns, ushers will dismiss voters row by row. Officials may limit visitors who are not residents to media representatives only.
Unlike in years past, the town will not hold a Special Town Meeting in conjunction with the annual session. Special town meetings in the spring are typically held to cover expenses that must be addressed prior to the start of the fiscal year July 1.
“Town counsel advised us that we no longer need to have two separate town meetings as long as we identify which fiscal year an article pertains to,” Blais said.
