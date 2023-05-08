NEWBURY — Shortly after the polls close Tuesday night, voters will learn whether a $11.8 million proposal to construct a Town Hall on High Road is still viable.
An article to approve the project and authorize borrowing failed to gain the required two-thirds vote at the annual Town Meeting last week.
If the ballot question is approved at the polls, the Select Board would likely schedule a second Town Meeting to revisit the request. The proposal must be approved by two-thirds of those who voted at Town Meeting and a simple majority in the election for the project to go forward.
Among the contested races on the ballot are two seats on the Select Board, a seat on the School Committee and a fish commissioner slot.
On the Select Board, incumbent J.R. Colby’s term is up this month and Gerry Heavey has decided not to seek reelection.
Colby, 42, describes his leadership style as focused, realistic and impartial. The Low Street resident has served as Select Board chairperson on multiple occasions and is now the vice chairperson. He was also a member of the police station construction committee.
When voters make their choices Tuesday, Colby wants them to keep in mind that Newbury secured the lowest tax rate in the area as well as a AAA credit rating during his tenure.
At the same time, infrastructure and roadways were maintained and improved upon and all municipal departments were provided the tools needed to be successful, he said.
When Colby began his first term on the board, he said the Public Works Department was in bad shape, the fieldhouse was unfinished, and taxpayers were paying annually to use the dump and ambulance services.
In addition, the police station was condemned, there were no public restrooms on Plum Island, and a lack funding meant that streetlights went dark across town, according to the lifelong Newbury resident.
“I worked collaboratively with Select Board members, the Finance Committee and staff to bring the town back from near financial insolvency,” Colby noted in a recent interview with The Daily News.
“All of these problems were identified and corrected under my leadership with minimal impact to taxpayers in just under eight years … . I’m very proud of our team’s accomplishments,” Colby said.
If elected Bill DiMaio, 77, said he will strive to be a supportive, respectful leader who strongly values integrity. DiMaio, a resident of Orchard Street in Byfield, has actively contributed to the community, serving as an elected Newbury constable for the past five years and an appointed veterans grave officer for four years.
He has also served on the Council on Aging’s board of directors since 2020, leading the board for the last two years. Since 2017, DiMaio has helped the Boy Scouts collect and retire U.S. flags.
He also championed the national registration process to designate Newbury as a “Purple Heart Town”. The recognition honors residents who served in combat and received this oldest of military medals in the nation, while at the same time demonstrating the community’s support for veterans and veteran-related causes.
He cites the safety of Newbury residents and first responders as a top priority.
“I’m also passionate about Plum Island, our coastline, clam flats and marsh resilience to climate change,” he said. “ I have a demonstrated track record of town involvement with the passion, skills, vision and drive to help Newbury continue to be the preferred town for many more generations to call home.”
Due to technical issues with the submission of her nomination papers, Leslie Matthews was unable to get her name on the ballot – a decision she challenged unsuccessfully in court. She has launched a write-in campaign, asking supporters to fill in the oval on the ballot for write-in candidate for Select Board and write “Leslie Matthews” on the line provided.
“People of Newbury need someone who thinks independently and doesn’t stay in lockstep with the rest of the Select Board,” insisted the 25-year Main Street resident.
As a town leader, Matthews said she would be a team player who is fair and respectful to all. Voters can count on her to always tell them the truth, she promised.
Matthews, 67, has served on the Planning Board for the past four years and also as a liaison to the Select Board. It was while serving in this capacity that she decided to seek one of the two open Select Board seats.
As a liaison, Matthews observed what she felt was an attitude by town leaders that stifled community participation – a practice she would work hard to change if elected, she said.
Another top priority is finding a “forever home” for the Senior Center.
“Even though they have a wonderful new location, it’s only temporary,” Matthews stressed.
With the graying of Newbury’s population, Matthew said the Select Board needs to understand that elders do not have the luxury of time and do not want to continue to have to move.
Colby and DiMaio spoke in favor of the Municipal Building Committee’s plan for the new Town Hall. Matthews didn’t rule it out entirely, but is open to considering other options.
Additional contests include incumbent Paul Myette and Josephine Antico vying for three years on the Triton Regional School Committee; and Augustus Campbell and Alexander Maxon running for a yearlong term as fish commissioner.
Uncontested candidates include: assessor, Sandford Wechsler; Board of Health, Steven Fram; fish commissioner, Jeffrey “Clamma” Janvrin; two seats for library trustees, Richard Passeri and Patricia Olson; moderator, Richard Bazirgan; tree warden, Timothy Lamprey; and trustee of the First Settlers Burying Ground, A.J. Matthews, Jr. All terms are for three years.
Woody Knight is seeking another five years on the Planning Board, and Gretchen Girard seeks a one-year post as town clerk.
Also on the ballot for the School Committee are Nerissa Wallen of Rowley and Caitlin Hunter of Salisbury.
There is no candidate running for a four-year term as constable.
Polling for Precinct 1 is at the Newbury fire station, 3 Morgan Ave; Precinct 2 votes at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt Ave.
