BYFIELD — Dana Packer will be the town’s newest Select Board member. Packer defeated Bill DiMaio for the seat that incumbent Mike Doyle chose not to again seek.
Ginny King is the new member of the Board of Health, defeating incumbent Alba Gouldthorpe.
And, incumbents on the Triton Regional School Committee from Salisbury and Rowley — Erin Berger and Paul Lees, respectively — have been re-elected. Berger and Lees bested Vatcher and Vaccaro, respectively. Newbury candidate for the regional school committee, Matthew Landers, was elected. He ran unopposed.
By the numbers: Ballots cast in Precinct 1: 555 and in Precinct 2: 604 for 1,159 total number of votes cast. Number of registered voters: Precinct 1: 2,752 and Precinct 2: 2,770 for a total 5,552 residents of Newbury who are registered to vote. Voter turnout in Precinct 1 was 20% and in Precinct 2, 22% for a total voter turnout of 21% in the annual Town Election.
Official election results for the May 10 election are:
Select Board, 3 years, 1 seat open: Bill DiMaio: Precinct (Pct.) 1, 257 votes and Precinct (Pct.) 2, 291 votes for a 548 vote total. Dana Packer: Pct. 1, 290 votes and Pct. 2, 305 votes for a 595 vote total.
Assessor, 3 years, 1 seat open: Linda McCamic: Pct. 1, 358 votes and Pct. 2, 384 votes for a 742 vote total.
Board of Health, 3 years, 1 seat open: Alba Gouldthorpe, Pct. 1, 226 votes and Pct. 2, 213 votes for a 439 vote total. Ginny King: Pct. 1, 285 votes and Pct. 2, 320 votes for a vote 605 total.
Constable, 4 year, 1 seat open: Chuck Colby Jr., Pct. 1, 395 votes and Pct. 2, 416 votes for a 811 vote total.
Fish Comissioner, 3 years, 1 seat open: Charlie Colby, Pct. 1, 388 votes and Pct. 2, 413 votes for an 801 vote total.
Library Trustee, 3 years, 1 seat open: Beth Cennami, Pct. 1, 356 votes and Pct. 2, 421 votes for a 777 vote total.
Planning Board, 5 years, 1 seat open: Larry Murphy, Pct. 1, 348 votes and Pct. 2, 385 votes for a 733 vote total.
Trustee 1st Settlers Burial Ground, 3 years, 1 seat open: Bruce Ilsley, Pct. 405 votes and Pct. 2, 398 votes for an 803 vote total.
Triton Regional School Committee: contested races: 3 year, 1 seat open in Newbury: Matthew Landers of Newbury, Pct. 1, 357 votes and Pct. 2, 361 votes for a 718 vote total. Landers ran unopposed. 3 year, 1 seat open , Paul Lees of Rowley, Pct. 1, 204 votes and Pct. 2, 270 votes for a 474 vote total. Stephanie Vaccaro of Rowley, Pct. 1, 136 votes and Pct. 2, 172 votes for a 308 vote total. 3 year, 1 seat open, Erin Berger of Salisbury, Pct. 1, 209 votes and Pct. 2, 267 votes for a 476 vote total. Victoria Vatcher of Salisbury, Pct. 1, 128 votes and Pct. 2, 177 votes for a 305 vote total.
This compilation does not include the number of blank votes and write-in votes. View the results on the town’s website, townofnewbury.org.
Newbury Town Clerk Leslie Haley received election results from both precincts at the town’s municipal offices on Kent Way in Byfield.
Lisa D. Connell is the editor of The Daily News of Newburyport. More news from Newbury to follow.
