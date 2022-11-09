NEWBURY — Unofficially, West Newbury and Newbury residents mostly voted alike when it came to the major political races on Election Day.
While final numbers have yet to be certified by town clerks, voters in both communities overwhelmingly backed Democrat Maura Healey as the state's next governor with the attorney general receiving 2,351 votes in Newbury and 1,597 votes in West Newbury. Republican candidate Geoffrey Diehl received 1,463 votes in Newbury and 879 votes in West Newbury.
The Associated Press declared Healey winner of the governor's race minutes after polls across the state closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Democrat William Galvin, who cruised to another term as secretary of state, also captured West Newbury and Newbury. In Newbury, Galvin received 2,533 votes and 1,658 votes in West Newbury. Republican candidate Rayla Campbell, who ran on a platform that included removing controversial books from public school libraries, garnered 1,249 votes in Newbury and 788 votes in West Newbury.
Newbury and West Newbury both backed Republican Bruce Tarr for the newly reshaped 1st Essex and Middlesex District in the state Senate. The longtime state senator from Gloucester received 2,507 votes in Newbury and 1,519 votes in West Newbury.
His opponent, independent Terence Cudney, received 1,101 votes in Newbury and 776 votes in West Newbury. Tarr won the seat handily, receiving percent of the vote.
Democrat Adrianne Ramos won the 14th Essex state representative race, beating Republican Joe Finn 54 to 46 percent. West Newbury voters helped her cross the finish line, giving her 1,456 votes compared to Finn's 1,017 votes.
Newbury voters narrowly favored Republican incumbent Lenny Mirra for the newly formed 2nd Essex representative seat with 1,957 voting for him. Democrat challenger Kristin Kassner received 1,849 votes. Statewide, the race had yet to be called as of Wednesday at 9 a.m.
In other races, Sen. Diana Dizoglio, D-Methuen, carried both communities in the state auditor race, receiving 1,981 votes in Newbury and 1,394 votes in West Newbury. Her Republican opponent, Anthony Amore, received 1,565 and 935 votes, respectively. Statewide, DiZoglio was declared the winner Tuesday night.
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, also took both communities as he cruised to another term, besting Republican Bob May. Newbury residents cast 2,376 votes for Moulton and 1,370 for May. Moulton received 1,616 votes in Newbury while May collected roughly half that number, 812.
As for the state's four binding ballot questions, a majority of West Newbury and Newbury voters turned down Question 1 (millionaires tax) but voted in favor of Question 2 (dental benefits). Question 3 (more liquor license) went down in defeat in both communities but Question 4 (driver's licenses without proof of residency) passed, albeit by slim margins.
For full unofficial results, visit town clerk websites:
www.townofnewbury.org/town-clerk
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.