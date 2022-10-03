NEWBURY — Watching a loved one struggle can be difficult, and it’s a challenge many people know all too well. With that in mind, local resident Michelle Howard, with some help, recently authored a book of poetry she hopes will speak to others going through those dark times.
“The Thin Woman” is based on Howard’s interactions with her sister, Melissa Richardson, who for years has battled anorexia nervosa, an eating disorder primarily characterized by an obsessive desire to lose weight through extreme food restriction.
“I love my sister very much. She has had an eating disorder her entire adult life and it’s been hard for my mom and I to watch her go through this – and it’s a very isolating and secretive disease,” Howard said.
“So she, much like an alcoholic, wouldn’t admit to anyone that she had a problem,” she continued. “And she always felt like nobody knew because she shut herself away from people and wouldn’t let them in.”
The 56-page, self-published book features stark black-and-white photographs by Charlene Yelle.
Howard said after Richardson’s last hospitalization, she came out in a good place and is doing much better.
“We started to finally be able to have conversations with her about her disorder and what she was going through, and that prompted me to write some poetry about her eating disorder as a way for me to express what I thought she was going through,” Howard said.
From there they proceeded to have deeper conversations, and Howard decided to contact their cousin, who is a photographer, to take photos of Richardson for the book.
During the COVID isolation they did a virtual gallery tour of the artwork and the poetry, and then Richardson shared some of her journal entries that she wrote during her struggles. This gave Howard the idea to combine everything, as well as three songs she wrote for her sister, into “The Thin Woman.”
“It came together seamlessly, but it was very emotional because my sister really had to trust me and our relationship, because like I said, previous to this, she kept it to herself, didn’t want anyone to know,” Howard said. “So it was very healing and freeing for her to be able to get this out and allow herself to send her truth out into the world.”
Howard said the process brought her mother and her sister much closer, too, “because she was sharing so much with us.”
The positive response to the book is gratifying, she said.
“Just finally seeing it in print and getting feedback from people that read it and maybe didn’t have anorexia as their disorder,” Howard said. “I know I have a friend who’s overweight, and she said she went through a lot of the things my sister went through as far as body shaming, weighing herself every day, not wanting to be out in public in a like a dining situation — — so reading the reviews that people wrote and knowing that it was reaching people beyond someone with anorexia.”
“Thin Woman” can be purchased at amazon.com or Barnes & Noble stores. The audio book is out now on Audible and iTunes.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
