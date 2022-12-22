NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Adult & Community Education announces its winter schedule of classes is now available online.
A sampling of the many classes offered this season include those in sustainable gardening, backyard farming, fusion dance, beginning guitar, a jazz workshop, French and Spanish, SAT prep, writing, Ukrainian egg decorating, sea glass jewelry making, vintage radios, boating and kayak safety.
Local residents should receive a catalog in the mail soon. For more information and to register, visit www.newburyportadulted.org or call 978-465-1257.
