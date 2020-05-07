NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Adult & Community Education is beginning its spring session Monday and will conduct classes for eight weeks.
Throughout the session, new classes will be added as faculty become familiar with the online platforms being used.
For students, mastering Zoom or Google Classroom involves simply clicking on the link provided by the instructor. Many of the teachers have had success with their distant education efforts.
There are classes in botanical drawing, grant writing, getting started as a writer, poetry and tap dancing. Also offered are a writers workshop and a host of Lyceum classes.
For more information, go to www.newburyportadulted.org or call Vicki Hendrickson at 978-462-7211.
