NEWBURYPORT — Beginning in September, Newburyport Adult and Community Education will offer six-week SAT prep classes in English and math to help local high school students prepare for the tests given Nov. 4 and Dec. 2.
Classes will be held at Newburyport High School and are open to students in the Newburyport, Amesbury, Triton and Georgetown school districts, as well as those in private school and homeschooled students.
Each two-hour class runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Students may choose to take one course for $260 or both for $490. The fee covers course books that will be distributed the first night of each class.
English SAT prep begins Sept. 18 and will be taught by NHS English teacher Katie Michko. There will be no class Oct. 9 due to the federal holiday.
Math SAT prep begins Sept. 28 and will be taught by retired NHS math teacher Tracey Glynn.
Space is limited to 12 students per course. To reserve a spot, visit newburyportadulted.org to register. Indicate the student’s name when registering.
Early registration is appreciated, so instructors may plan accordingly. A minimum of seven students is required for a class to be held. SAT prep classes will also be offered in the winter and spring.
Newburyport Adult and Community Education is a self-supporting program offered through Newburyport Public Schools. The program does not receives tax dollars and its budget is funded primarily from course fees.
Additional funding comes from grants and donors. Classes are available to anyone in Greater Newburyport. Visit newburyportadulted.org for more information about upcoming classes and events.
