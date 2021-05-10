NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Adult & Education presents numerous spring classes for seniors.
The classes focuses on everything from cybersecurity, physical fitness and understanding social security and estate planning. There are also classes on writing, music appreciation, botanical drawing and watercolor painting.
The following classes are also offered:
“Cybersecurity” and also “Learn Google Workspace,” Andy Griffith; “Outsmart Your Smartphone,” Tomas Havrda; “Senior Stretch” and “Kettlebells,” Eunice James; “Planning for Retirement” and “Understanding Social Security,” Peter Doyle; “Estate Planning,” Margot Birke; “Getting Started as a Writer/Writers Workout,” Elizabeth Rose; “Writing Workout,” Rose; “Beginning Watercolor,” Donna Callahan; “Botanical Illustration with Colored Pencils,” Nancy Bentivegna; “Contemplative Photography,” Inga Cyros; “Introduction to Digital Photography,” Peter Falabella; “Introduction to Composition,” Falabella; and “Introduction to Photo Editing,” Falabella.
For more information or to register, go to www.newburyportadulted.org or call 978-361-6008.
